Teen Arts Touring Exhibit to be on display at Springfield Public Library

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the 2025 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit has officially opened its annual tour at the Springfield Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield. The exhibit will be on display through Monday, June 9, during the library’s regular hours.
“This exhibit is a powerful reminder of the creativity and potential of our youth,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “We are proud to support platforms that elevate student voices, celebrate their artistic expression and provide opportunities to share their work with our communities. Congratulations to all of the exhibiting students – you are truly inspiring.”
The exhibit features a curated selection of visual art created by talented middle and high school students who participated in the 2025 Union County Teen Arts Festival. This annual two-day celebration of creativity in the literary, performing and visual arts is at UCNJ Union College of Union County, New Jersey’s Cranford campus. Several pieces in the exhibit have also been selected for display at the prestigious New Jersey State Teen Arts Festival, taking place this June at Middlesex County College.
A public reception honoring the student artists will be at the Springfield Public Library on Thursday, May 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Following its stay in Springfield, the exhibit will continue traveling through early 2026, with stops at the Union County Commissioners Gallery in Elizabeth and public libraries in Cranford, Elizabeth, Linden and Plainfield. Admission is free and open to the public.
“This program not only showcases the artistic achievements of our students, but it also brings their work into local spaces where it can be appreciated by residents across the county,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs. “The Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is a celebration of imagination, discipline and talent – and we thank the students, teachers and families who help bring it to life each year.”
The 2025 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit features work by students from the following schools and municipalities:
Berkeley Heights
Columbia Middle School
Madison Howard-Rawles
Governor Livingston High School
Jane Geddis and Milagros Ramos
Clark
Carl H. Kumpf Middle School
Jiah Jeremiah
Mother Seton Regional High School
Anubha Baijpai, Jada Belin, Nia Harris, Kayla Hughes and Mia Sivy Kelly
Cranford
Cranford High School
Maria Kuchurhura, Kathryn Campbell, and Elima Kahlivk
Hillside Avenue School
Gabriella Coakley
Lincoln School
Lily Pachana
Lincoln School CAMP
Lee Capers, Zoey Pinheiro, and Dylan Umali
Orange Avenue School
Sophia Golding
Elizabeth
Chessie Dentley Roberta Academy
Crisbell Pauta and Kaylee Valdez
Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy
Daniel Mateo & Zoe Gomez
Elmora School #12
Camila Ticona
Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy
Anasemo Adn, Melany Teixiera and Rosalie Villalba-Molina
JVJ STEM Academy
Victoria Johnson
John E. Dwyer Technology Academy
Jorge Caballero-Oroman
Joseph Battin School #4
Joshua Bueno
L’Ourverture-Lafayette
Deborah Pintado
Madison-Monroe
Yarielis Hierro
Terrence C. Reilly
Leslie Bibiano
Thomas Edison Career & Technical Academy
Sheryl Lasprilla
Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy
Olivia Bailey
Victor Mravlag
Benjamin Afonso, Edward Afonso, and Demetri Melachrinos
William F. Halloran
Samantha Cermena
William Halsey Academy
Ruth Milfort and Erica Maria Rodriguez
Woodrow Wilson School
Dora Flores
Kenilworth
David Brearley High School
Madison Bennet and Ariela Rosado
Linden
Linden High School
Mia Gotowski and Arden Rosemond
McManus Middle School
Penina Riemenschneider
Soehl Middle School
Carlos Del Busto Alves
Mountainside
Deerfield Schools
Hana Barboiu
New Providence
New Providence Middle School
Astrid Isem Pacay
Springfield
Florence M. Gaudineer
Camila Ticona
Jonathan Dayton High School
Ren Versoza
Scotch Plains
Union County Vo-Tech High School
Emily Remy
Union
Union High School
Liana Brown-Bateman, Jochebed Quaye, and Anaisa Rodriguez
The Union County Teen Arts Festival and Touring Exhibit are coordinated each year by the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, part of the Department of Parks & Recreation, to highlight the exceptional artistic talents of local teens and encourage continued engagement in the arts.
For more information about Cultural & Heritage Affairs programs and services, contact the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth; call 908-558-2550 – NJ Relay users dial 7-1-1 – or email culturalinfo@ucnj.org.