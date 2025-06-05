Teen Arts Touring Exhibit to be on display at Springfield Public Library

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the 2025 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit has officially opened its annual tour at the Springfield Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield. The exhibit will be on display through Monday, June 9, during the library’s regular hours.

“This exhibit is a powerful reminder of the creativity and potential of our youth,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “We are proud to support platforms that elevate student voices, celebrate their artistic expression and provide opportunities to share their work with our communities. Congratulations to all of the exhibiting students – you are truly inspiring.”

The exhibit features a curated selection of visual art created by talented middle and high school students who participated in the 2025 Union County Teen Arts Festival. This annual two-day celebration of creativity in the literary, performing and visual arts is at UCNJ Union College of Union County, New Jersey’s Cranford campus. Several pieces in the exhibit have also been selected for display at the prestigious New Jersey State Teen Arts Festival, taking place this June at Middlesex County College.

A public reception honoring the student artists will be at the Springfield Public Library on Thursday, May 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Following its stay in Springfield, the exhibit will continue traveling through early 2026, with stops at the Union County Commissioners Gallery in Elizabeth and public libraries in Cranford, Elizabeth, Linden and Plainfield. Admission is free and open to the public.

“This program not only showcases the artistic achievements of our students, but it also brings their work into local spaces where it can be appreciated by residents across the county,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs. “The Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is a celebration of imagination, discipline and talent – and we thank the students, teachers and families who help bring it to life each year.”

The 2025 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit features work by students from the following schools and municipalities:

Berkeley Heights

Columbia Middle School

Madison Howard-Rawles

Governor Livingston High School

Jane Geddis and Milagros Ramos

Clark

Carl H. Kumpf Middle School

Jiah Jeremiah

Mother Seton Regional High School

Anubha Baijpai, Jada Belin, Nia Harris, Kayla Hughes and Mia Sivy Kelly

Cranford

Cranford High School

Maria Kuchurhura, Kathryn Campbell, and Elima Kahlivk

Hillside Avenue School

Gabriella Coakley

Lincoln School

Lily Pachana

Lincoln School CAMP

Lee Capers, Zoey Pinheiro, and Dylan Umali

Orange Avenue School

Sophia Golding

Elizabeth

Chessie Dentley Roberta Academy

Crisbell Pauta and Kaylee Valdez

Dr. Orlando Edreira Academy

Daniel Mateo & Zoe Gomez

Elmora School #12

Camila Ticona

Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy

Anasemo Adn, Melany Teixiera and Rosalie Villalba-Molina

JVJ STEM Academy

Victoria Johnson

John E. Dwyer Technology Academy

Jorge Caballero-Oroman

Joseph Battin School #4

Joshua Bueno

L’Ourverture-Lafayette

Deborah Pintado

Madison-Monroe

Yarielis Hierro

Terrence C. Reilly

Leslie Bibiano

Thomas Edison Career & Technical Academy

Sheryl Lasprilla

Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy

Olivia Bailey

Victor Mravlag

Benjamin Afonso, Edward Afonso, and Demetri Melachrinos

William F. Halloran

Samantha Cermena

William Halsey Academy

Ruth Milfort and Erica Maria Rodriguez

Woodrow Wilson School

Dora Flores

Kenilworth

David Brearley High School

Madison Bennet and Ariela Rosado

Linden

Linden High School

Mia Gotowski and Arden Rosemond

McManus Middle School

Penina Riemenschneider

Soehl Middle School

Carlos Del Busto Alves

Mountainside

Deerfield Schools

Hana Barboiu

New Providence

New Providence Middle School

Astrid Isem Pacay

Springfield

Florence M. Gaudineer

Camila Ticona

Jonathan Dayton High School

Ren Versoza

Scotch Plains

Union County Vo-Tech High School

Emily Remy

Union

Union High School

Liana Brown-Bateman, Jochebed Quaye, and Anaisa Rodriguez

The Union County Teen Arts Festival and Touring Exhibit are coordinated each year by the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, part of the Department of Parks & Recreation, to highlight the exceptional artistic talents of local teens and encourage continued engagement in the arts.

For more information about Cultural & Heritage Affairs programs and services, contact the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth; call 908-558-2550 – NJ Relay users dial 7-1-1 – or email culturalinfo@ucnj.org.