Springfield Free Public Library to temporarily close Children’s Room for renovations

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library has announced the temporary closure of its Children’s Room beginning Monday, May 19, to allow for essential ceiling, lights and HVAC system renovations. The closure is expected to last approximately three to four weeks.

During this period, the Children’s Room will be inaccessible to both the public and staff. In an effort to continue serving the community, a limited selection of children’s materials will be available for checkout in other areas of the library. Additionally, children’s programs will proceed as scheduled, taking place in alternative library spaces such as the meeting room, the Donald B. Palmer Museum or the library garden, depending on the nature of the program.

While renovations are underway, patrons will not be able to place holds on materials from the Springfield Library’s Children’s Collection; however, library users can continue to place all item holds through the STELLA Consortium and access items from other participating libraries.

For updates and additional information, visit www.sfplnj.org or contact the library at 973-376-4930.

Photo Courtesy of Bonnie Cohen Lafazan