Union County softball teams aim for sectional finals

UNION COUNTY, NJ — One win away from playing for a sectional state championship.

There were plenty of Union County softball teams who made it to Wednesday, June 4, sectional semifinal contests. All were just seven innings, or more, from playing for a trophy.

Sectional state championship games, to be played at the higher seeds in the sections, are set for Friday, June 6.

Leading the way in Union County is defending Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional state champion Arthur L. Johnson High School, which, as the top seed, advanced to the Central Jersey, Group 2 semifinals where it was to host fourth-seeded Raritan High School.

Arthur L. Johnson entered with a 23-3 overall record, the most wins of any team in Union County, and had won three straight since being upset at home by Summit High School, 3-2, in the Union County Tournament quarterfinals.

Arthur L. Johnson, behind the shutout pitching of sophomore right-hander Cassie Conforti, blanked Manasquan High School, 7-0, in the first round and then Holmdel High School, 9-0, in the quarterfinals. Conforti threw 18 strikeouts total in the victories.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, which captured the UCT championship for only the second time and for the first time since 1977, was to play at Columbia High School in the North 2, Group 4 semifinals.

Roselle Park High School, the 2018 Group 1 state champion, also won its first two state games at home by shutout. The top-seeded Panthers blanked Keansburg High School, 17-0, and South Hunterdon Regional High School, 4-0.

Summit, one win away from capturing its first UCT title last month, was to host sixth-seeded Nutley High School in North 2, Group 3.

Last year’s first-time UCT champion, Jonathan Dayton High School, was to play in Hudson County at Weehawken High School in North 2, Group 1 action.

Governor Livingston High School was home to James Caldwell High School in North 2, Group 2 play.

Union County public school softball teams who reached sectional semifinals and were one win away from playing for a sectional state championship

North 2, Group 4

Wednesday, June 4 semifinals

3-Scotch Plains–Fanwood at 2-Columbia

4-Bridgewater–Raritan at 1-Warren Hills

Final: Friday, June 6

North 2, Group 3

Wednesday, June 4 semifinals

6-Nutley at 2-Summit

5-Somerville at 4-Warren Hills

Final: Friday, June 6

North 2, Group 2

Wednesday, June 4 semifinals

10-Becton at 3-Hanover Park

8-Caldwell at 4-Governor Livingston

Final: Friday, June 6

North 2, Group 1

Wednesday, June 4 semifinals

3-Jonathan Dayton at 2-Weehawken

4-Verona at 1-Cedar Grove

Final: Friday, June 6

Central Jersey, Group 2

Wednesday, June 4 semifinals

6-Delaware Valley at 3-Robbinsville

4-Raritan at 1-Arthur L. Johnson

Final: Friday, June 6

Central Jersey, Group 1

Wednesday, June 4 semifinals

6-Middlesex vs. 10-Florence/2-Bound Brook

5-Shore/4-New Egypt at 1-Roselle Park

Final: Friday, June 6