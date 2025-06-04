Multiple athletes take part in signing day at ALJ High School 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Wednesday, May 14, various staff members and administration at Arthur L. Johnson High School participated in a signing day ceremony to honor multiple student athletes for their years of service to Crusader Athletics and commemorate their moving on to continue their athletic and academic careers as NCAA Collegiate Athletes.

The following student athletes were honored:

Xavier Arthur – cross country / track and field – Stockton University, Ospreys, Galloway – D3

Arthur will be continuing his running career in Galloway, where he will be competing in the New Jersey Athletic Conference for the Ospreys of Stockton University. Arthur is a two-time Randolph Relay medalist and a five-time UCC Valley Division Conference medalist. For his outstanding efforts, Arthur earned 1st Team All-Conference Valley Division.

“Xavier’s work ethic and passion for the sport has set the tone for our distance team. He’s shown what it means to commit fully – on the xc course, on the track and in the classroom. I have no doubt he’ll thrive at the next level and I’m excited to see him bring that same grit and heart to the collegiate stage,” said head coach Cindy Tarello.

Zachary Belverio – wrestling – University of Buffalo, Victor E. Bull, Buffalo, New York – D1

Belverio will be continuing his grappling career in Buffalo, New York, where he will be competing in the Mid-American Conference for the Division 1 Bulls of the University of Buffalo. Belverio has an outstanding 4.18 grade-point average, ranked No. 38 in his graduating class. Belverio is a member of the Math, Science and Italian National Honor Society and Student Council. He is also a peer leader. He was a captain and four-year gold letter winner for the Crusader Wrestling Program. Some notable career statistics: two-time Dover Tournament Champion, Union County Champion and two-time district champion. Finished his season with a stellar record of 37-03 and a career record of 113-39. Belverio was a regional champion this past season – only the ninth wrestler in ALJ school history to do this – and finished in sixth place in NJSIAA State Tournament – only the eighth wrestler in ALJ school history to place at the NJSIAA state tournament. For his efforts, he was named 2024-2025 Team MVP.

“This young man has put in the time and deserves every bit of the credit and recognition he is receiving. When coaches say, ‘Go earn it,’ he took that to heart and did just that. Through relentless dedication, hard work and a passion for the sport, he transformed himself into one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever walk the halls of ALJ. Though he fell short of his ultimate goal of becoming a state champion, his accomplishments speak for themselves. In just four years, he proved that it’s never too late to start wrestling,” said head coach Ricky Ortega.

Isabella Ciccotelli – basketball – Delaware Valley University, Rams, Doylestown, Pennsylvania – D3

Ciccotelli will be continuing her basketball career in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where she will be competing in the Middle Atlantic Conference for the Rams of Delaware Valley University. Ciccotelli has a 3.92 G.P.A. and is ranked No. 69 in her graduating class. Ciccotelli is a member of the Spanish National Honor Society and Heroes & Cool Kids. She is a four-year gold letter winner in basketball.

“Bella Ciccotelli was a four-year letter winner whose energy and positivity were a consistent presence in the Johnson Basketball program. She brought spirit and support to her teammates throughout her time with the team, and her commitment to the team was invaluable,” said head coach Joe Marino.

Robert Gallagher, football – United States Merchant Marine Academy, Mariners, Kings Point, New York – D3

Gallagher will be continuing his football career in Kings Point, New York, where he will be competing in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference for the Mariners of the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Gallagher has a 4.24 G.P.A. and is ranked No. 33 in his graduating class and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is also a member of the Italian Honor Society, Key Club, Heroes & Cool Kids and is a peer leader. Gallagher was a senior captain and three-year letter winner in both football and baseball. He is a four-year gold letter winner in winter track and field as well. Career Statistics: From his quarterback position, he had more than 1,900 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, 1,578 passing yards and 17 passing TDs and contributed defensively as the starting cornerback. In baseball, he has 43 runs scored, 44 hits and 19 RBI, as he gets ready to knock off Governor Livingston this afternoon in the UCIAC quarterfinals. His post-season accolades include 1st Team All Patriot Silver Division, and 1st Team All-Union County and he was the MVP of the football team this past fall season.

“Passion, compete level, and overall will to win is something that you just cannot teach … it must be instilled from within. Robert Gallagher epitomizes all of that. In addition, how he has grown off of the field is even more impressive. He is a positive role model, a leader and someone that has excelled in the classroom. We look forward to seeing what the future holds at the United States Merchant Marine Academy,” said head coach Anthony Delconte.

Ryan George – football – Hartwick College, Hawks, Oneonta, New York – D3

George will be continuing his football career in Oneonta, New York, where he will be competing in the Empire 8 Athletic Conference for the Hawks of Hartwick College. George was a three-year letter winner and was captain of the ALJ football team this past fall. This past season, he finished with 1,027 rushing yards and 16 TDs, and on defense, George had 45 tackles, one forced fumble and three sacks. His career totals are outstanding with a whopping 2,600 rushing yards and 33 TDs. George’s post-season accolades include 1st Team All Division, 1st Team All-Union County, and second team Central Jersey All Group 2. He also received the Don Lapenna Memorial Leadership Award. He is also a member of the winter and spring track and field teams throughout his four years as a Crusader, lettering three times.

“Ryan George has come a long way from his freshman year, and turned himself into a dominant player for the Crusaders on both sides of the ball. He has an extremely bright collegiate future and Hartwick College is lucky to have him. We look forward to following his collegiate career over the next four years,” said head coach Anthony DelConte.

Abigail Marcazo – field hockey – Kean University, Cougars, Union – D3

Marcazo will be continuing her field hockey career in Union, where she will be competing in the New Jersey Athletic Conference for the Cougars of Kean University. Marcazo has a 4.15 G.P.A. and is ranked No. 45 in her graduating class. Marcazo is a member of the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society and the ASL Honor Society. She is a three-year letter winner for the field hockey program and captained the team this past fall season. Marcazo was selected 1st Team All Division and 1st Team All Union County. She finished the season with two assists and a team-high four goal line saves. Marcazo was the recipient of this year’s Brian Piccolo Award, given out by Clark UNICO.

“Abby was the driving force behind our defensive unit this past fall season. Her excellent technical skills kept her in each and every play, rarely, if ever, letting an opponent past her. She does not back down from a challenge but instead enjoys stepping up to them. She takes motivating the team seriously and you can always count on her to bring energy,” said head coach Gina DeLauro.

Sarah Ponik – ice hockey – Curry College, Colonials, Milton, Massachusetts – D3

Ponik will be continuing her ice hockey career in Milton, Massachusetts, where she will be competing in the Conference of New England for the Colonials of Curry College. Ponik played her travel youth hockey with the Union Thunder as a member of both boys and girls teams competing in the NJYHL and Mid Atlantic Woman’s Hockey Association, where she helped teams win several tournaments and one league championship. Ponik then spent five years with IronBound Elite Tier 1 Hockey Program, traveling throughout North America and competing against the best teams in her age group. As a core member, Ponik enjoyed individual success as well as helping her team win numerous tournaments and two league championships. Ponik is a four-year gold letter winner on the boys ice hockey team. As a rugged defensive minded defenseman, Ponik was never out of position on the ice. She also contributed offensively, chipping in with one goal and 14 assists. Ponik was a 2024-2025 team captain for the Crusaders, and was named Honorable Mention All McMullen Division. She was also a two-year letter winner in the sport of girls’ lacrosse. Ponik was recruited by Curry College and is committed to play NCAA Division III Hockey. She will begin her collegiate athletic career wearing No. 20 for the Colonels.

“Sarah is a wonderful young lady who has had a fantastic career for the Crusaders. She is an extremely hard worker who has been a huge part of the Johnson Ice Hockey program the past four years. She is a hard-hitting stay at home defenseman who was one of the smartest players that I have ever coached. We are excited to see Sarah continue her athletic career for the Colonials next year,” said head coach Christopher Enrico.

Mackenzie Thompson – track and field – University of Vermont, Catamounts, Burlington, Vermont – D1

Thompson will be continuing her track and field career in Burlington, Vermont, where she will be competing in the American East Conference for the Division 1 Catamounts of Vermont University. Thompson has a 4.27 G.P.A. and is ranked 31st in her class. Thompson is a member of the Key Club, Heroes & Cool Kids, S.M.A.C. and multiple National Honor Societies – NHS, Math and Italian. Some of her athletic accolades include: varsity soccer – four-year gold letter winner and captain. Thompson’s post-season accolades included being named 1st Team All-Union County and 1st Team All-Mountain Division. She was named team MVP both junior and senior years for soccer. In basketball, Thompson is a four-year letter winner and was team captain, leading the Crusaders to the quarterfinals this past winter season. Not to be outdone, in her junior year, Thompson was named the girls track and field MVP as well. Thompson took first place in the Union County Valley Division Championship Meet in the 4×400 and long jump.

This past spring, Thompson led the girls track and field team to the 2025 Conference Championship. Thompson also represented ALJ at the NJSIAA National Girls and Women in Sport Day as its outstanding female athlete. Thompson earned an amazing 12 varsity letters – including three gold letters – throughout her career while being a captain for all of her sports her senior year.

“Johnson track and field boasts a true standout in Mackenzie Thompson. Her consistent drive and fierce competitive spirit have made her a force on and off the track. Mackenzie played a key role in the girls varsity team’s Union County Valley Conference Championship victory this year. The University of Vermont is gaining an exceptional talent; Mackenzie is poised to make a significant impact as she enters the next chapter of her track and field career,” said head girls soccer coach Brittany Casares.

Joshua Maltez-Torres – football – Eastern University, Eagles, St. Davids, Pennsylvania – D3

Maltez-Torres will be continuing his football career in St. David’s, Pennsylvania, where he will be competing in the Middle Atlantic Conference for the Eagles of Eastern University. Maltez-Torres was captain of the football team this past fall while starting on both sides of the ball. His leadership and commitment to the sport earned him three varsity letters throughout his high school career. His career statistics include: 723 rushing yards and six rushing TDs, 288 receiving yards and three receiving TDs. Maltez-Torres was awarded 1st Team All Patriot Silver Division for his work on the field as a Crusader this past fall season. In addition to football, Maltez-Torres showcased his athletic versatility by competing in track and field as well, running the 100m, 200m and 4x100m and 4x200m relay events, where he proudly secured six medals. Maltez-Torres has committed to Eastern University, where he plans to pursue a degree in business management while continuing his football career.

“Josh is an all around amazing athlete who always put 110% into everything that he did. Dedicated, loyal, hardworking, and passionate about everything he does, Josh is a true team leader and role model for our younger athletes. I cannot thank him enough for all of his hard work and dedication to this football program. I know that Eastern is not only getting a great football player, but an even more amazing young man,” said head coach Anthony DelConte.

As one can see, the student athletes made the school, and community, extremely proud and have all had wonderful athletic careers as Crusaders.

“All of these student athletes have been an integral part of the success of our athletic programs while competing at Arthur L. Johnson High School the past four years. More importantly, they have been model student athletes that did things the right way both on the fields, in the classroom, and throughout our community. Although it will be sad to see them leave, the Crusader’s loss is their respective college’s gain, and we look forward to following their successful collegiate athletic careers over the next four years,” said Gus Kalikas, athletic director at Arthur L. Johnson High School.

Crusader Athletics would like to wish the best of luck to all of the student athletes moving on to participate in NCAA Collegiate Athletics.