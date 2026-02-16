RAHWAY, NJ — The hallways of Franklin Elementary School were filled with music and school spirit on Thursday, Jan. 22, as the school officially launched the 2026 District Reading Challenge: “Read to the Moon and Back!” To celebrate the start of the mission, Franklin students were surprised by a high-energy kickoff parade. Organized by the Rahway High School Jobs for America’s Graduates program, the event featured the 7th and 8th Grade Academy band and RHS cheerleaders, who marched through the halls to rally students for the three-month reading odyssey. The excitement from the parade set the stage for what is expected to be the most successful reading year yet.

The “Read to the Moon and Back” challenge invites every Franklin student to explore the universe through books. Students are tasked with tracking their progress as they aim for the stars.

How the challenge works:

Track Your Minutes: Students use a dedicated reading log to record their time spent reading at home or school. To ensure every minute counts, a parent or guardian must sign the log to verify completion.

The Ultimate Class Reward: The stakes are high for Franklin classrooms. The class that logs the most total minutes at Franklin Elementary will win a party of their choice – pizza or ice cream.

The involvement of the RHS JAG program highlights a district-wide commitment to mentorship and literacy. By connecting high school leaders with Franklin’s elementary readers, the program demonstrates that reading is a team sport.

“The energy at Franklin during Thursday’s parade was incredible,” said Franklin Elementary School Principal Patrick Holness. “With the support of the RHS JAG program and the enthusiasm of our students, we are confident Franklin will reach the moon and back by the time logs are turned in!”

Photos Courtesy of Ashley Shanley





About the Author David Jablonski Editor

