CLARK, NJ — Fifth-grade students from Cindy Tarello’s Gifted and Talented Program at Frank K. Hehnly School and Valley Road School represented their schools at the Union County Gifted & Talented Association’s annual “Saving the Earth for a Better Tomorrow” Convocation on Friday, Jan. 9, at the Rahway Recreation Center.

During the convocation, students rotated through four engaging, hands-on learning stations designed to promote environmental awareness and sustainability. Working collaboratively, students explored real-world environmental challenges while applying environmentally friendly concepts and problem-solving strategies.

The learning stations included:

Trash “Upcycled” for Invention Convention – Students reused recyclable materials to engineer original inventions aimed at protecting the environment;

Clean It Up – Students examined how communities impact their environment both positively and negatively, using provided materials to clean polluted water;

Landfill Design Challenge – Students constructed model landfills using materials similar to those used by engineers, with the goal of maximizing capacity, minimizing construction costs, and preventing trash and contaminated water from escaping into the environment; and

Hydrophobic Sand – Students explored the science behind hydrophobic materials and discovered how they can be used to clean up oil spills.

Each station challenged students to apply higher-level thinking skills, creativity and teamwork while completing hands-on tasks that fostered critical thinking and cooperative learning.

Saving the Earth for a Better Tomorrow was facilitated by Tarello of Clark’s Public Schools. The event provided a valuable opportunity for students to collaborate with peers from across the county, showcase their talents and participate in enrichment experiences beyond the classroom.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry