SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit is sharing an update for resident and employee parking permit holders: On or about Saturday, Feb. 28, the Chestnut Street Parking Lot will no longer be available for city permit parking, as the lot is no longer under city ownership.

Permit holders are welcome to park in any of the city’s other designated permit locations:

Resident and employee permit lots

Broad Street Garage

Elm Street Lot

Sampson Lot

Railroad Avenue Lot

Tier Garage: Upper Levels

Broad Street East Lot

Employee-only permit lot

Maple Street: “K” Lot

For maps, permit information and updates, visit cityofsummit.org/parking.

For more information, contact Parking Services at parking@cityofsummit.org or 908-522-5100. The city of Summit thanks permitholders for their cooperation and understanding.







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry