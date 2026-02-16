Chestnut Street Parking Lot is permanently closing on Feb. 28
SUMMIT, NJ — The city of Summit is sharing an update for resident and employee parking permit holders: On or about Saturday, Feb. 28, the Chestnut Street Parking Lot will no longer be available for city permit parking, as the lot is no longer under city ownership.
Permit holders are welcome to park in any of the city’s other designated permit locations:
Resident and employee permit lots
- Broad Street Garage
- Elm Street Lot
- Sampson Lot
- Railroad Avenue Lot
- Tier Garage: Upper Levels
- Broad Street East Lot
Employee-only permit lot
- Maple Street: “K” Lot
For maps, permit information and updates, visit cityofsummit.org/parking.
For more information, contact Parking Services at parking@cityofsummit.org or 908-522-5100. The city of Summit thanks permitholders for their cooperation and understanding.