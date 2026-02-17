CLARK, NJ — As a summative assessment for their drama unit, Michele Zederbaum’s 11th-grade honors English class at Arthur L. Johnson High School worked collaboratively to construct 17th-century Puritan newspapers for Salem, Massachusetts. Each team of students took on the roles of 17th-century editors and utilized Google Sites. This creative and skill set project highlighted the literary elements of Arthur Miller’s 1952 play, “The Crucible,” and included headline news articles, feature stories, character obituaries, advice columns and “for sale” ads.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In addition to a creative component, the construction of these sites required students to demonstrate an in-depth understanding of the play’s characterization; narrative arc; individual and societal conflicts; and historical and cultural contexts. Components of journalism and technological skills were also incorporated.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski













About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry