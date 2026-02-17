RAHWAY, NJ — Students at Roosevelt Elementary School recently took a deep dive into American history to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Through a series of engaging lessons, students explored King’s pivotal role in the civil rights movement and discussed why his leadership remains a cornerstone of American identity today.

The curriculum focused on the power of words and peaceful activism. After analyzing King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, students were encouraged to find their own voices. The lessons moved beyond historical facts, asking students to reflect on how King’s message of equality and hope applies to their own lives and the world they live in today.

Inspired by the 1963 March on Washington, Roosevelt Elementary School students participated in a school-wide writing project. Each student reflected on and articulated their personal visions for the future, categorizing their aspirations into four key areas:

dreams for themselves: Personal goals and character growth;

dreams for others: Acts of kindness and empathy for peers and family;

dreams for their community: Ways to make Rahway a better place to live and learn; and

dreams for the world: Hopes for global peace, equality, and environmental stewardship.

“Watching our students connect Dr. King’s historical journey to their own lives is incredibly moving,” said Tania Gartland, teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School. “By articulating their dreams for their community and the world, they aren’t just learning about history, they are realizing their potential to help shape it.”

The students’ reflections have been displayed throughout the school, serving as a powerful reminder that the work of the civil rights movement continues through the next generation of leaders, thinkers and “dreamers.”

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry