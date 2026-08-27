August 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 community schedule of remaining events 

2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 community schedule of remaining events 

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Building for now, building for eternity: Congregation Israel of Springfield celebrates groundbreaking for expansion of synagogue UCL-SPR-CIS expansion1-C

Building for now, building for eternity: Congregation Israel of Springfield celebrates groundbreaking for expansion of synagogue

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Summit Fire Department responds to two-alarm fire at Kent Place Boulevard residence  UCL-SUM-two alarm fire-C

Summit Fire Department responds to two-alarm fire at Kent Place Boulevard residence 

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Kumpf National Junior Honor Society students discuss middle school expectations UCL-CLK-honor society1-C

Kumpf National Junior Honor Society students discuss middle school expectations

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