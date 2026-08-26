SPRINGFIELD — With pride and excitement for the future, Congregation Israel of Springfield (CIS) recently had a groundbreaking ceremony for a large expansion of the existing synagogue building on Mountain Avenue in Springfield.

Led by the synagogue’s leader, Rabbi Chaim Marcus, member families, community leaders and local dignitaries attended the special occasion, united around a project that represents more than a new building. The expansion and renovation project serves as a meaningful reflection of membership growth, a commitment to Jewish life in Springfield and a continued investment in its future.

The event drew a supportive showing of township and community leadership, all eager to take part in this milestone for CIS. In attendance were Mayor Harris Laufer, Committeeman Richard Huber, Committeeman Chris Capodice, Committeeman Chris Weber and former Mayor and current Union County Board of Elections Commissioner Clara Harelik, herself a longtime CIS member. Representatives from the Springfield Fire and Police departments also joined the celebration, including Deputy Fire Chief Michael Mastroni, Fire Capt. Sal Coccuza, Police Chief John Cook, Police Lt. Keith Christopher and Community Policing Officer Boris Yusupov.

On the day of the groundbreaking, Rabbi Marcus delivered a meaningful message and, as shovels entered the ground and attendees gathered together, the message was clear: Congregation Israel of Springfield is building a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Photos Courtesy of Congregation Israel of Springfield (CIS)





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