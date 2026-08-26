August 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 community schedule of remaining events 

2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 community schedule of remaining events 

August 26, 2026 11
Students march in Summit, demand Kean return donation and dump Big Tech

Students march in Summit, demand Kean return donation and dump Big Tech

August 26, 2026 44
Summit Fire Department responds to two-alarm fire at Kent Place Boulevard residence  UCL-SUM-two alarm fire-C

Summit Fire Department responds to two-alarm fire at Kent Place Boulevard residence 

August 26, 2026 62
Kumpf National Junior Honor Society students discuss middle school expectations UCL-CLK-honor society1-C

Kumpf National Junior Honor Society students discuss middle school expectations

August 26, 2026 54

Related Stories

2 minutes read

2026 Kenilworth/AmRev250 community schedule of remaining events 

editor August 26, 2026 11
$CoMmEntÁ
2 minutes read

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week

JR Parachini August 26, 2026 32
3 minutes read

Students march in Summit, demand Kean return donation and dump Big Tech

editor August 26, 2026 44
UCL-SUM-two alarm fire-C
2 minutes read

Summit Fire Department responds to two-alarm fire at Kent Place Boulevard residence 

editor August 26, 2026 62
UCL-CLK-honor society1-C
2 minutes read

Kumpf National Junior Honor Society students discuss middle school expectations

editor August 26, 2026 54
$CoMmEntÁ
6 minutes read

A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools

JR Parachini August 26, 2026 100

LOCAL SPORTS

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week $CoMmEntÁ 1

New football classifications are released by the NJSIAA this week

August 26, 2026 32
A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools $CoMmEntÁ 2

A Week Zero football preview for Union County high schools

August 26, 2026 100
Girls tennis in Union County is now underway 3

Girls tennis in Union County is now underway

August 19, 2026 124
Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams $CoMmEntÁ 4

Football scrimmage schedule is released for Union County teams

August 19, 2026 208