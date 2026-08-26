SUMMIT — On Thursday, Aug. 20, at approximately 6:21 p.m., the Summit Fire Department was dispatched for a report of a possible lightning strike to a multi-apartment home on Kent Place Boulevard. Crews reported an active fire in the attic of the building on arrival, within four minutes of the original 9-1-1 call that was placed by a resident within the home.

A second alarm was called, bringing additional SFD personnel to the residence. After conducting searches of all floors within the home, nine residents, three cats and one dog were evacuated. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the fire in the attic, which was declared under control at approximately 7:16 p.m. No injuries were reported to the occupants or responding firefighters.

“All of our on-duty personnel were already out on the road responding to several storm-related calls when this one came through,” said Summit Fire Chief Brian Harnois. “I want to commend our crews for their quick and thorough efforts to safely evacuate all residents from the building and place the fire under control, as well as all additional responding agencies for their assistance during the incident.”

Mutual aid was provided on scene by the Millburn and Springfield fire departments, as well as the Summit Police Department and the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad. Union County Mutual Aid provided station coverage for the Summit Fire Department during the response and relocation services were provided to the displaced individuals by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Union County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Photo Courtesy of Summit Fire Department





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