SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Amidst the roar of cannon and musket fire, Samuel Beach emerged as a symbol of courage and intellect during America’s fight for independence. Born in 1761 in Hanover Township, New Jersey, to Enoch Beach and Susanna Day, Samuel carved his name into the annals of the Revolution through both the sword and the pen.

Legend has it that as a schoolteacher in Newark in June 1780, on occasion of the alarm beacons, he closed his school and went to war. Beach joined the ranks of the militia to fight in the Battle of Springfield – a pivotal clash where outnumbered patriots repelled British and Hessian forces. It was here that Samuel’s bravery shone, cementing his dedication to liberty.

With victory secured, Samuel embraced intellectual pursuits. As a graduate of the College of New Jersey (now Princeton University), he gave a stirring commencement oration in 1783 on the dangers and advantages of popular elections – a reflection of his Enlightenment ideals. His speech on that September day in Princeton would be witnessed by George Washington, seven signers of the Declaration of Independence and 11 future signers of the U.S. Constitution. Also in attendance was his childhood friend, fellow militiaman, college roommate and valedictory speaker, Ashbel Green, who would go on to become the eighth president of the College of New Jersey.

His commitment to knowledge was later recognized in 1789, when he was elected to the American Philosophical Society.

Samuel’s journey, and perhaps a quest for the benefits of a warmer climate, led him to Charleston, South Carolina, in 1785. In 1786, Beach married Mary Lamboll Thomas, the daughter of the Rev. John Thomas of James Island, South Carolina. Their engagement was commemorated by Robert Fulton – later famed for inventing the steamship – who painted Samuel’s portrait as a token of love and historical remembrance. A civic leader, he served on the City Council and represented his community as a delegate to South Carolina’s State Convention in 1790, contributing to the post-revolutionary order.

Yet, Samuel’s life was not untouched by sorrow. His daughters, Mary and Susannah, died in infancy, and his own battle with consumption (tuberculosis) lasted eight years. In May 1793, at just 32 years old, he succumbed to the illness and was laid to rest in Charleston’s Circular Congregational Church Burying Ground.

Though Samuel Beach’s years were brief, his legacy resonates. As a soldier, scholar and statesman, he exemplified the spirit of the Revolution, proving that the threads of individual contributions are woven into the fabric of America’s freedom.

Article is courtesy of the Forgotten Victory Trail Association and the New Jersey Society, Sons of the American Revolution.

Written by Bob Gula and Kevin Vancio.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Sands









About the Author David Jablonski Editor

