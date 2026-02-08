CRANFORD, NJ — Cranford High School senior Gabrielle Hernandez’s artwork has been selected for the “Fresh Perspectives” exhibition at the Morris Museum. Her work uniquely blends stained glass, sheet metal and chain links into a powerful visual statement.

“We are incredibly proud of this prestigious honor,” said Supervisor of Fine and Performing Arts Jenna Kostovski. “Congratulations, Gabrielle.”

For more than three decades, the program has recognized outstanding high school artists throughout New Jersey. This year’s competition drew nearly 240 submissions from 33 schools across eight counties. Hernandez’s work was one of only 50 pieces selected for the final exhibition. Her work will be featured in the art exhibition from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, May 10.

“This is a remarkable achievement that shines a spotlight on our art department and students’ talents,” said Superintendent of Schools Mark Cantagallo. “We are incredibly proud of Gabrielle.”

For more information about the exhibition, visit the Morris Museum website.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry