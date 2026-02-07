UNION, NJ — Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, D-Union, on Thursday, Jan. 29, thanked Gov. Mikie Sherrill for her plan to establish a statewide portal that allows residents to report Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity, calling the initiative an important step toward transparency, accountability, and community safety.

“The creation of this reporting portal will send a clear message that New Jersey is committed to protecting the dignity and rights of all residents, regardless of immigration status,” said Quijano. “I commend Gov. Sherrill for taking action to ensure our communities have a clear, accessible way to report ICE activity and raise concerns without fear.”

Quijano has long been a leading advocate for immigrant rights and protections in the Legislature. She is the sponsor of legislation that would prohibit ICE agents from concealing their identity during public operations, a measure designed to promote transparency and prevent intimidation during encounters with the public. She has also introduced legislation to prohibit State pension and annuity funds from being invested in companies that engage in data surveillance or data-sharing practices used to determine an individual’s immigration status without proper legal authorization.

“All residents deserve clarity, accountability and safeguards against misuse of authority or personal data,” Quijano said. “My legislative efforts are rooted in the belief that public trust is strengthened when government actions are transparent and when residents are protected from practices that instill fear or undermine civil liberties.”

Quijano emphasized that the newly announced ICE activity reporting portal aligns with her ongoing work to ensure New Jersey remains a welcoming and just state for all families.

“This portal is not the end of the conversation – it is part of a broader commitment,” Quijano added. “I intend to continue introducing legislation that protects all communities, defends civil rights, and ensures that New Jersey stands firm against policies and practices that threaten public trust and due process.”

Quijano reaffirmed her commitment to working with the Governor, legislative colleagues, advocacy organizations and community members to strengthen protections for residents and uphold New Jersey’s values of fairness, inclusion and justice for all.







