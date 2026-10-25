October 26, 2026

Author's Other Posts

New mural unveiled at River Front Park celebrates Rahway’s vibrant community UCL-RAH-mural unveiled-C

New mural unveiled at River Front Park celebrates Rahway’s vibrant community

October 7, 2026 253
Clark Public School District welcomes new staff Clark Public School District welcomes new staff

Clark Public School District welcomes new staff

October 7, 2026 223
Celebrated actor and entertainer Tony Danza launches ‘In Conversation’ series UCL-UNI-tony danza-C

Celebrated actor and entertainer Tony Danza launches ‘In Conversation’ series

September 23, 2026 327
Doggy Dip returns to the Summit Family Aquatic Center on Sept. 26  UCL-SUM-doggy dip-C

Doggy Dip returns to the Summit Family Aquatic Center on Sept. 26 

September 16, 2026 273

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams $CoMmEntÁ 3

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Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification $CoMmEntÁ 4

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