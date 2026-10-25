RAHWAY — On Monday, Oct. 12, the Rahway volleyball program had a historic evening, securing a first-ever three-game sweep – freshman, JV and varsity – against Linden. The victories followed the annual Senior Night, as the varsity team’s four senior members, along with their friends and family members, were celebrated.

This is the first year that a three-game sweep in Rahway was even possible, because the volleyball program’s freshman team is in its inaugural year.

Before the first game, four seniors – two players and two team managers – were formally recognized.

Those recognized included:

Right-Side Hitter/Setter Athena Garcia

Outside Hitter/Libero Casey Montes

Manager Ava Longo

Manager Aiyana Webb

Speaking about Senior Night, head coach Lashelle Bunion said, “I am so proud of the young women we honored. Our seniors have contributed to this program in their own unique ways and our managers are an important part of our team’s success. Coaching is about developing athletes, but it is also about helping young women grow, build confidence and understand the value of being part of something bigger than themselves.”

Following the brief Senior Night festivities, it was time to get down to business.

And that’s when the historic wins took place, as the freshman team in its first year, the JV team and varsity all secured victories on the same day in the gymnasium of Rahway High School against the Linden High School Tigers.

Asked about the freshman team’s win, coach Francesca Garay said, “I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. They stepped onto the court with a purpose, set a goal, and accomplished it together. Our serving was strong across the board, our communication was there, and most importantly, they played as a team. It’s been amazing to watch their growth, and this win is a testament to what they can accomplish when they play with confidence, intensity, and intention.”

“To see our freshman, JV and varsity teams all come away with victories against Linden on the same night we celebrated our seniors made this an unforgettable experience,” Bunion added. “I am proud of the coaches as well as the athletes. Tonight was a beautiful reminder of what we are building at Rahway.”

Congratulations to the four Rahway seniors and to the three volleyball teams on their historic win!

Photos and Story Courtesy of David Brighouse





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