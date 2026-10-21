UNION — Similar to countless other musicians, Don Erdman was inspired when he saw The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show.

The lifelong Union musician didn’t exactly grow up in a musical household, but he did play accordion as a child. He also had a brother who was 10 years older than him, who took him to concerts. “I saw Muddy Waters in Central Park. I saw (the) J. Geils Band. Magic Dick played the doors off the place,” Erdman said.

Currently, Erdman plays harmonica with Adjustable Thrills, which recently performed at Cranford Porchfest. When the band performs in New York, it is known as NY Secret Handshake. He also plays with the Mechanic Street Blues Project.

He was also in Hot Romance and J.B. Gotrock. In the movie “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” you can see J.B. Gotrock’s name on The Stone Pony marquee.

“Whoever will have me and pay me, I’m here,” said Erdman.

Erdman’s musical career began in high school, playing with local fellows who found each other from ads in The Aquarian Weekly newspaper.

“I was fortunate to play with really good people,” said Erdman.

One of the bigger names Erdman performed with was Billy Hector, an American blues guitarist and singer-songwriter from Orange. “We got to open up for Sly and the Family Stone, Gregg Allman, Edgar Winter, James Cotton – a harmonica hero – I got to play with him,” said Erdman.

Erdman is a retired Union High School teacher and alumnus of Union High School Class of 1976. He taught American history and sociology. He used his late father Conrad Erdman’s World War II letters – from his service as an Army Air Corps medic – to teach students about the human side of war. And he served as the keynote speaker for the “It Takes a Village” education forum in October 2018.

Erdman also coached swimming, cross country and track. He served at Union High School for more than three decades, retiring July 2024, after a 36-year career in the district.

Now that he’s retired, Erdman has so many different musical projects going on. He said, “I’m retired and chasing gigs.”

When Erdman is not performing, he likes to hike and swim three times a week, keeping himself healthy. He also teaches water aerobics.

He said, “I look for wellness, purpose and community. Sometimes you can get all three from music.”

Photo Courtesy of Don Erdman





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