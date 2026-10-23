SUMMIT — Matt Paxton, bestselling author and TV host, recently presented at The Albion Summit Hotel.

He guided local seniors in attendance through the process of downsizing. In the same way as on his Emmy-Award winning show “Legacy List,” Paxton gave advice on how to organize belongings while preserving what matters most.

The upbeat, funny presentation taught seniors how to move forward with their lives. “A lot of us, our parents were immigrants,” he said. “They built the suburbs we now know. The stuff our parents, and ourselves, have, it’s proof that we existed, it’s proof that we mattered.”

Paxton said that grandchildren don’t care so much about the stuff. He said, “They do want some of our stuff. They want grandma’s old coat, grandpa’s old jeans. We all want stuff that reminds us of the people we love.”

He says, however, people do get stuck in the memories of people they love. For example, people feel that, if they let go of an item, they are letting go of the person.

He said, “How many are holding on to something because you don’t want a dead person to be mad at us?”

We all do it, Paxton says.

When people show up to his events, they realize they are not alone. “We think we’re alone and we’re embarrassed,” he said. “The problem is it represents these great memories. It holds you back from this great life you’re living. You don’t want your life to be stuck. Keep the memories, lose the stuff.”

Paxton, who lives in Atlanta, has been featured on A&E’s “Hoarders” for 15 years and he’s also the author of “Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff.” Now 51, his decluttering journey began when he was 24. With seven children, they clean almost every week. “We’re minimalist,” he said.

The main rule in Paxton’s house is, when you bring in new items, something of the same size has to leave. “That helped manage our home,” he said.

When you’re ready to clean, he suggests picking a small area, such as a junk drawer, that you can finish cleaning in one day. “Get rid of underwear and socks that don’t fit. The clothes six sizes too big,” he said. “Start somewhere easy and simple. Something small, something realistic. The kitchen. All your Tupperware that’s stained. The old water bottles.”

He advises, however, not to get rid of stuff you love. “Emotional things matter,” he said. “A reasonable amount of family photos. Clothes you’ve worn in the last two years. Realistic things that you enjoy. The goal is to keep the things that matter most.”

When seniors move into a community, Paxton explains that they’re going to have to get rid of 75 percent of their stuff. “I’m not big on putting everything in storage,” he said.

Paxton’s practical advice and simple strategies made downsizing appear less daunting.

The event was sponsored by Benchmark Senior Living.

To learn more about Matt Paxton, visit: https://iammattpaxton.com/index.html.

Photo Courtesy of Matt Paxton





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