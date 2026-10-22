Cranford and Elizabeth are last two undefeated teams going into Week Eight

UNION COUNTY — Two Union County teams still remain undefeated: Elizabeth High School is 8-0 for the first time since it last won a sectional state championship in 2012 and Cranford High School is 7-0 for the first time since it last captured one in 2021.

Nine teams are in the playoffs right now with one week to go. Two more teams, Governor Livingston and Roselle Park high schools, are close and might get in with big victories this Friday night, Oct. 23.

Four teams joined Hillside High School as outright Big Central Conference division champions, while two others, Arthur L. Johnson and New Providence high schools, ended up sharing a division crown with a Middlesex County school.

That’s where we’re at as the regular season comes to a close this weekend for all 17 Union County football playing schools.

Teams will either make the playoffs out of their group sections or be offered, if possible, consolation games if they don’t.

Elizabeth won two consolation games on the road in 2023 to finish 3-8 that season. The Minutemen then went 6-5 in 2024 after splitting home playoff games and reaching the North 2, Group 5 semifinals. Last year’s squad went 5-5 after falling at home to Bayonne 44-14 in a North 2, Group 5 quarterfinal.

Twelve months later, the Minutemen are considered one of the best teams in the state once again and are guided by one of the best senior quarterbacks in New Jersey in four-year varsity starter A’rique Fleming.

Elizabeth is out to capture a sectional state championship in the playoff era for the ninth time and for the first time in 14 years.

Cranford, also led by a solid senior quarterback in Aidan Capizzi, has upgraded from a 4-6 finish a year ago. The Cougars will qualify for the playoffs for the 15th straight season, every year since 2011. There were no playoffs in the 2020-shortened pandemic season, so Cranford made it every year from 2011 to 2019 and 2021 to 2026 for 15 straight.

Elizabeth and Cranford were two of the four teams that also clinched division championships outright last weekend.

Here’s the complete list of Union County teams that won BCC division titles for 2026:

American Gold: Elizabeth (3-0) outright

Liberty Gold: Rahway (4-0) outright

United Gold: Cranford (3-0) outright

Patriot Gold: Hillside (4-0) outright

Freedom Gold: Jonathan Dayton (5-0) outright

Patriot Silver: Arthur L. Johnson, New Providence, Perth Amboy (all 4-1) – tri-champs

New Providence defeated arthur L. Johnson

Perth Amboy defeated New Providence

Arthur L. Johnson defeated Perth Amboy

On this playoff cutoff date weekend, there are 10 games involving Union County teams on Friday, Oct. 23, and two more on Saturday, Oct. 24.

There are five common Union County vs. Union County matchups, with four of them formerly played on Thanksgiving.

Games scheduled for this weekend that used to be played on Thanksgiving include Union at Linden, Roselle Park at Abraham Clark and Governor Livingston at New Providence on Friday night, Oct. 23, and Plainfield at Westfield on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The other common game this weekend is a big one and could be considered the Game of the Week in Union County. It pits Hillside (7-1 and its only loss by one point) at Cranford (7-0).

There is no more Thanksgiving Day football in Union County, with last year’s Roselle (Abraham Clark) at Roselle Park game being the last.

Union County teams playoff qualifying status with one weekend to go

Top 16 position, record and United Power Ranking (UPR) number indicated.

The Top 16 teams in each group qualify.

North, Group 5:

In:

2-Elizabeth (8-0) – 2.60

12-Union (5-3) – 12.20

Out:

18-Plainfield (2-6) – 17.20

19-Linden (3-4) – 19.20

22-Westfield (1-7) – 22.40

North, Group 4:

In:

4-Rahway (7-1) – 4.60

Tied with Northern Highlands (4-3) – 4.60

11-Summit (6-2) – 9.60

Out:

22-Scotch Plains–Fanwood (2-6) – 22.20

North, Group 3:

In:

3-Cranford (7-0) – 3.40

North, Group 2:

In:

8-New Providence (6-1) – 7.20

13-Hillside (7-1) – 13.40

North, Group 1:

In:

9-Jonathan Dayton (6-2) – 9.80

Out:

17-Roselle Park (4-4) – 17.40

20-David Brearley (5-3) – 19.00

South, Group 2:

In:

11-Arthur L. Johnson (5-2) 10.40

Out:

18-Governor Livingston (4-4) – 17.60

26-Abraham Clark (0-7) – 25.40

Union County football matchups for Week Eight

Friday, Oct. 23 = 10 games

Somerville (5-3) at Elizabeth (8-0), 6 p.m. – The host Minutemen will seek a 12th straight regular season victory before embarking on the playoffs for the third season in a row.

Edison (2-6) at Rahway (7-1), 6 p.m. – The Indians are 7-1 for the first time since 2018, which was the last year they reached a sectional state championship game.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (2-6) at New Brunswick (0-8), 6 p.m. – After winning four games in 2021 and making the playoffs for a 4-6 finish, New Brunswick High School has gone 1-8 in 2022, 0-9 in 2023 and 2024 and 1-9 last year. Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School will finish less than .500 for the sixth straight season.

Roselle Park (4-4) at Abraham Clark (0-7), 6 p.m. – Roselle Park High School is coming off a big 38-35 win at arch rival David Brearley High School and a victory against Abraham Clark High School, Roselle, could possibly propel it to a playoff berth out of North, Group 1. Abraham Clark remains Union County’s only winless team, with the Rams continuing to struggle offensively. They just played their closest game, falling at Metuchen High School, 20-16.

Governor Livingston (4-4) at New Providence (6-1), 6:30 p.m. – The last time Governor Livingston High School defeated New Providence High School was a 28-17 win at New Providence on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, Thanksgiving Day that season. Since then, New Providence has won the last seven battles since 2019. Governor Livingston realizes that the only shot it has of making the playoffs would be to beat New Providence.

Union (5-3) at Linden (3-4), 7 p.m. – These former Thanksgiving Day foes from 1932 to 1990 last clashed Oct. 11, 2019, a 17-6 Union High School win at Linden High School. The Farmers seek to bounce back from consecutive losses to Bridgewater–Raritan Regional High School and St. Joseph High School of Metuchen. After a 2-0 start, Linden has lost four of its last five.

Hillside (7-1) at Cranford (7-0), 7 p.m. – Two of the best teams in Union County from the start this season, both will bolster their playoff positioning big-time with a win, Hillside High School in North, Group 2 and Cranford High School in North, Group 3.

Iselin Kennedy (0-8) at Arthur L. Johnson (5-2), 7 p.m. – Arthur L. Johnson High School is one of the hottest teams in Union County, winners of five straight following a 0-2 start which included losses by one point and seven. John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Iselin, has lost 10 regular season games in a row dating back to last year.

David Brearley (5-3) at North Plainfield (4-4), 7 p.m. – David Brearley High School, in the same way as Union, has lost its last two and is now on the outside looking in as far as making the playoffs for a second straight season out of North, Group 1. A win by the Bears will lift them because North Plainfield High School is a Group 3 school, North, Group 3 to be exact, with four wins. The question is, will a David Brearley win lift the Bears enough?

Manville (5-3) at Jonathan Dayton (6-2), 7 p.m. – Congratulations to the Bulldogs who, after not making the playoffs last year out of North, Group 2, following their 10-7 upset loss at home to David Brearley High School on the playoff cutoff date weekend, Jonathan Dayton High School bounced back to make it this year for the first time since 2012. Jonathan Dayton is also coming off one of its most impressive home wins in some time after beating a 7-0 Highland Park High School team 28-20 to capture the Freedom Gold Division championship outright at 5-0. Highland Park came in with five shutouts and allowed just 13 points. Manville High School is coming off a 54-7 loss at home to Hillside High School. A win by Jonathan Dayton here could lift the Bulldogs to remaining in Springfield and playing a first-round playoff game at home.

Saturday, Oct. 24 = two games

Plainfield (2-6) at Westfield (1-7), 1 p.m. – Both of these teams made the playoffs last year, Plainfield High School falling in a first-round North 2, Group 5 game on the road and Westfield High School in a first-round North 2, Group 4 encounter away from home. Westfield won last year’s clash 21-14 at Plainfield’s Hub Stine Field.

Bernards (6-2) at Summit (6-2), 1 p.m. – This also has the makings of, perhaps, the Game of the Week involving a Union County school. Bernards High School, on a six-game winning streak after opening with touchdown losses at Rutherford High School, 26-20, and at home to Cranford High School, 31-24, has won five games by double digits and is the only team to beat Hillside High School, coming back to down the Comets, 20-19, at Hillside. Summit High School has won four straight, including scoring 42 points the last two weekends; 42-21 at home against Woodbridge High School two weeks ago and 42-14 at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School last week.

Union County football schedule for Week Eight

Friday, Oct. 23 = 10 games

Somerville at Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Edison at Rahway, 6 p.m.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood at New Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Roselle Park at Abraham Clark, 6 p.m.

Governor Livingston at New Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Union at Linden, 7 p.m.

Hillside at Cranford, 7 p.m.

Iselin Kennedy at Arthur L. Johnson, 7 p.m.

David Brearley at North Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Manville at Jonathan Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 = two games

Plainfield at Westfield, 1 p.m.

Bernards at Summit, 1 p.m.

Off: None.

Photo by JR Parachini





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