HILLSIDE — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) had its sixth annual Great Big Diaper Drive last month during Diaper Need Awareness Week.

In a press release from CFBNJ, it was stated that nearly one in two U.S. families cannot afford enough diapers to keep their infant or child clean, dry and healthy. Among households experiencing diaper insecurity, 34% report skipping meals to afford diapers for their children. This comes as rising costs for food, housing, utilities, health care and childcare continue to put pressure on working families, with many turning to food pantries to help fill the gaps.

The Great Big Diaper Drive aims to close some of that gap by not only generating awareness about diaper needs, but by collecting diapers, wipes and creams that can be distributed directly to pantries for their neighbors.

Elizabeth McCarthy, president and CEO of CFBNJ, said, “People are surprised to hear that we’re involved in diaper donation. We’re trying to get economic stability. It’s really hard for people to keep up with while paying for other bills.”

Continuing, McCarthy said that newborns use between 10 to 12 diapers per day. As children get older, it’s less. “It’s an added expense people don’t think about when having a family,” she said. “One in two families say it’s a struggle. A third of parents would cut expenses by skipping a meal. In the economy, everyone is pushed to the limit.”

But, also, there’s a lot of requests for adult diapers for seniors.

CFBNJ delivers diapers to 111 of their partners through pantries, which can allocate to families. Diapers are one of the most requested items at CFBNJ, even though they are a food bank.

“We take them [diapers] all year round,” said McCarthy. “People can also send cash donations and say specifically that they are for diapers.”

Since launching the drive in 2021, CFBNJ’s North and South Jersey Women Fighting Hunger groups have collected funds and physical donations equivalent to more than one million diapers.

Residents in Union County and elsewhere can support this important initiative in various ways, including hosting an in-person diaper drive, collecting diapers and related products, starting a virtual drive, purchasing an item directly off of CFBNJ’s Amazon Gift Life or making a monetary donation. Every $1 donated can help CFBNJ provide six diapers to a family in need through the organization’s purchasing power.

For more information about the Great Big Diaper Drive and ways to participate, visit: https://cfbnj.org/fundraise/food-diaper-drive-ideas/diaper-drives/.

Photo Courtesy of Community FoodBank of New Jersey





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