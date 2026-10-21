October 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Witches and pumpkins and ghosts … oh my! UCL-RAH-halowen dance1-C

Witches and pumpkins and ghosts … oh my!

October 21, 2026 39
Retired Union High School teacher keeps busy in the music business  UCL-UNI-don erdman-C

Retired Union High School teacher keeps busy in the music business 

October 21, 2026 209
Paper Pals created dahlias out of paper for autumn at Kenilworth Public Library UCL-KEN-paper pals1-C

Paper Pals created dahlias out of paper for autumn at Kenilworth Public Library

October 14, 2026 114
Cranford celebrates its 10th annual Porchfest UCL-CRN-porchfest1-C

Cranford celebrates its 10th annual Porchfest

October 14, 2026 157

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LOCAL SPORTS

Cranford and Elizabeth are last two undefeated teams going into Week Eight $CoMmEntÁ 1

Cranford and Elizabeth are last two undefeated teams going into Week Eight

October 21, 2026 23
Elizabeth 8-0 and QB Fleming is looking stellar this year $CoMmEntÁ 2

Elizabeth 8-0 and QB Fleming is looking stellar this year

October 21, 2026 91
Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams $CoMmEntÁ 3

Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams

October 14, 2026 130
Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification $CoMmEntÁ 4

Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification

October 14, 2026 174