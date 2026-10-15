Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams

UNION COUNTY — Now, with just two regular season weekends to go before the playoffs commence the weekend of Oct. 30 and 31, Union County football has two undefeated teams: Elizabeth High School, 7-0, and Cranford High School, 6-0; another red-hot squad in Arthut L. Johnson High School, which has won four straight to improve to 4-2; and 12 of the 17 teams in the county would be in the playoffs if they began this weekend.

Elizabeth, one of the top teams in North, Group 5, continues to excel offensively behind standout senior quarterback Arique Fleming as evidenced by its latest victory, a 44-0 home win against Hillsborough High School on Friday, Oct. 9, on Senior Day.

Cranford does not score as much; the Cougars have averaged just 14 points in their last three wins, but it does have one of the best defenses in Union County. The Cougars are coming off a 14-0 win at South Plainfield High School for its second shutout of 2026.

Arthur L. Johnson High School has outscored its last four opponents, all victories, by an impressive 145-24 margin. The Crusaders just beat Metuchen High School, 47-12, at home, on Friday, Oct. 9, for their second-biggest offensive output this season.

Union County teams in the playoffs now if they began this weekend include: Elizabeth, Union, Plainfield, Linden, Rahway, Summit, Cranford, New Providence, Hillside, Jonathan Dayton, David Brearley and Arthur L. Johnson. Teams out would be Westfield, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, Roselle Park, Governor Livingston and Abraham Clark.

The playoff qualifying status of all 17 Union County teams is listed below.

Big Central Conference Division Championships being decided

Hillside High School was the first Union County team to capture a Big Central Conference division championship when the Comets on Saturday, Oct. 10, at home blanked North Plainfield High School, 26-0, to capture the Patriot Gold Division title outright at 4-0. Hillside defeated, in order, Delaware Valley, Voorhees, New Brunswick and North Plainfield to win the division crown. The Comets outscored those foes 126-10, with two shutouts.

Elizabeth High School is 2-0 in the American Gold and will win that division outright with a win at Westfield High School on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Rahway High School is 3-0 in the Liberty Gold and will win that division outright with a victory at Colonia High School on Friday, Oct. 16.

Cranford High School is 2-0 in the United Gold and will capture that division outright with a win at Carteret High School on Friday, Oct. 16.

Arthur L. Johnson High School is 3-1 and in second place in the Patriot Silver and will win the division outright with a victory at first place Perth Amboy High School on Friday, Oct. 16. Perth Amboy High School, 6-1 overall, is 4-0 in the division. If Arthur L. Johnson wins, then both teams will finish 4-1 and Arthur L. Johnson will win the head-to-head tiebreaker to win the division outright.

Jonathan Dayton High School, 5-2 overall, and Highland Park High School, 7-0 overall, are both 4-0 in the Freedom Gold, with the game on Friday night, Oct. 16, at Jonathan Dayton to decide the division winner. Highland Park has defeated Jonathan Dayton the past two years. Jonathan Dayton is 2-2 vs. Highland Park with head coach Nick Iannacone. Jonathan Dayton was 0-4 before beating Highland Park 20-18 at home in 2023 for its first win that season. That was the last time Jonsthan Dayton defeated Highland Park, which is having one of its best seasons ever, just three years after halting a 51-game losing streak.

Union County teams playoff qualifying status with two weekends to go

Top 16 position, record and United Power ranking (UPR) number indicated the top 16 teams in each group qualify

North, Group 5:

In:

3-Elizabeth (7-0) – 2.60

10-Union (5-2) – 10.40

15-Plainfield (2-5) – 15.00

16-Linden (3-3) – 16.00

Out:

22-Westfield (1-6) – 22.20

North, Group 4:

In:

2-Rahway (6-1) – 2.80

7-Summit (5-2) – 8.00

Out:

22-Scotch Plains–Fanwood (2-5) – 21.60

North, Group 3:

In:

3-Cranford (6-0) – 2.80

North, Group 2:

In:

9-New Providence (5-1) – 10.00

14-Hillside (6-1) – 14.00

North, Group 1:

In:

15-Jonathan Dayton (5-2) – 15.40

16-David Brearley (5-2) – 15.60

Out:

22-Roselle Park (3-4) – 21.40

South, Group 2:

In:

14-Arthur Johnson (4-2) – 15.00

Out:

20-Governor Livingston (3-4) – 20.00

23-Abraham Clark (0-6) – 23.40

Union County football matchups for Week Seven

Thursday, Oct. 15 = one game

Roselle Park (3-4) at David Brearley (5-2), 6 p.m. – This is the second straight year the game is at David Brearley High School, with the Bears winning 17-7 last year. Roselle Park High School defeated David Brearley 24-6 at home in 2024.

Friday, Oct. 16 = 11 games

Union (5-2) at St. Joseph, Metuchen (2-4), 6 p.m. – Union High School seeks to bounce back after the 28-7 home loss on Friday, Oct. 9, to Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School in a battle of 5-1 North, Group 5 schools. St. Joe’s has lost four in a row, giving up a total of 195 points in those setbacks.

Linden (3-3) at Woodbridge (4-3), 6 p.m. – Linden High School is coming off a big 28-21 home win against Colonia High School that put the Tigers in the playoff picture in North, Group 4. Woodbridge High School, guided by former Jonathan Dayton High School mentor Joe Goerge, lost 42-21 at Summit High School on Thursday, Oct. 8, which snapped a three-game winning streak.

Watchung Hills (3-4) at Plainfield (2-5), 6 p.m. – Despite losing three of its last four, Plainfield High School is still a playoff qualifier at the moment in North, Group 5.

Rahway (6-1) at Colonia (2-5), 6 p.m. – Rahway High School has bounced back nicely from its only loss, a 14-7 setback at home to Cranford High School. The Indians since then have defeated South Brunswick High School, 38-20, at home and Plainfield High School, 35-6, on the road.

Abraham Clark (0-6) at Metuchen (2-4), 6 p.m. – Abraham Clark High School’s last win was at John P. Stevens High School, 40-6, on Oct. 24, 2025. The Rams have lost nine straight dating back to last year.

Arthur L. Johnson (4-2) at Perth Amboy (6-1), 6 p.m. – Perth Amboy High School has won five straight, including last week’s 39-34 victory at 5-0 New Providence High School. Arthur L. Johnson High School defeated Perth Amboy, 34-8, at home last year. In last week’s 47-12 home win against Metuchen High School, Vincent Cilento rushed for two scores and Manny Rendeiro, Zaire Majerska and C.J. McCann for one. Logan Downey recovered a fumble and ran 10 yards for a score, while Nick Marzella returned a kickoff of 70 yards for one of Arthur L. Johnson’s seven touchdowns.

New Providence (5-1) at Spotswood (3-4), 6 p.m. – New Providence High School will seek to bounce back after its first loss. Spotswood High School is coming off a 35-0 win at Abraham Clark.

Summit (5-2) at Scotch Plains–Fanwood (2-5), 7 p.m. – For the second straight season Summit produced a big win against Woodbridge, this time 42-21 at home last week. Last year it was a 10-7 win at Woodbridge that helped Summit get two home playoff games.

Cranford (6-0) at Carteret (4-3), 7 p.m. – Cranford High School seeks its first 7-0 start since its 2021 North 2, Group 3 sectional state championship team accomplished the feat. Carteret High School has won three of its last four including triumphs by the scores of 33-14 at North Brunswick High School and 44-13 at John F. Kennedy Memorial High School the last two weeks.

Hillside (6-1) at Manville (5-2), 7 p.m. – Hillside High School has won three games by shutout and given up just one touchdown in two other wins and only a field goal in another victory. Manville High School is coming off a 28-20 win at Middlesex High School on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Highland Park (7-0) at Jonathan Dayton (5-2), 7 p.m. – Jonathan Dayton has scored at least 40 points in three of its five victories. Highland Park has shut out five opponents and yielded only 13 points, a seven-point touchdown in one game and a six-point score in another.

Saturday, Oct. 17 = two games

Elizabeth (7-0) at Westfield (1-6), 1 p.m. – This is a game between Union County schools going in different directions. Westfield High School has lost six straight and has only scored seven points total in its last three games. Elizabeth High School has won 10 straight regular season games dating back to last year.

South Plainfield (4-3) at Governor Livingston (3-4), 2 p.m. – South Plainfield High School was shut out at Cranford High School, 14-0, on Friday, Oct. 9, while Governor Livingston High School was defeated at home by Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, 7-3, in its annual night game on Friday, Oct. 9, at Frey Field. Governor Livingston has lost two straight and only scored three points total in those defeats.

Union County football schedule for Week Seven

Thursday, Oct. 15 = one game

Roselle Park at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16 = 11 games

Union at St. Joseph, Metuchen, 6 p.m.

Linden at Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Watchung Hills at Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Rahway at Colonia, 6 p.m.

Abraham Clark at Metuchen, 6 p.m.

Arthur L. Johnson at Perth Amboy, 6 p.m.

New Providence at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

Summit at Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 7 p.m.

Cranford at Carteret, 7 p.m.

Hillside at Manville, 7 p.m.

Highland Park at Jonathan Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 = two games

Elizabeth at Westfield, 1 p.m.

South Plainfield at Governor Livingston, 2 p.m.

Off: None.

Photo by JR Parachini





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