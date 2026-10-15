October 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification $CoMmEntÁ

Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification

October 14, 2026 101
Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway $CoMmEntÁ

Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway

October 7, 2026 180
Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan $CoMmEntÁ

Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan

October 7, 2026 184
Week Five county football has five teams undefeated, four with one loss $CoMmEntÁ

Week Five county football has five teams undefeated, four with one loss

October 1, 2026 234

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LOCAL SPORTS

Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams $CoMmEntÁ 1

Week Seven football for Union County still gestures two undefeated teams

October 14, 2026 44
Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification $CoMmEntÁ 2

Hillside wins division title and moves into playoff qualification

October 14, 2026 101
Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway $CoMmEntÁ 3

Three undefeated teams remain as Week Six gets underway

October 7, 2026 180
Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan $CoMmEntÁ 4

Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan

October 7, 2026 184