RAHWAY — The seniors of Rahway had a super fun time at the Halloween Dance recently at the Recreation Center. There was a DJ, dancing, Halloween props for photo opportunities and even a separate room set up as a haunted house, with cobwebs, witches and ghouls. Vendors included the city of Rahway Department of Health and Union County Division on Aging.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. was in attendance and awarded prizes for best costumes and door prizes.

“Another successful senior event,” he said. “I’d like to take this opportunity to give a round of applause to the staff. It’s satisfying to have a staff that cares so much.”

Paula Braxton stands with Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. She loves dressing up and chocolate candy. ‘Jim the Mailman’ – another Best Costume winner –poses with Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. stands with Irene Hultz, who won a door prize. Pictured are Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. and Ellen Staunton, senior citizen coordinator of the Division of Senior Services. James and Udom McCall are in the Halloween spirit. Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. is with door prize winner Rosa Tamay. Barbara Kostick, who won a door prize, stands with Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. Mary McClain came to the Halloween Dance Party for the sense of community. Barbara Mason likes the togetherness, coming together on Halloween. Rita Newton likes dressing up and giving out candy to little children on Halloween.

He mentioned that Ellen Staunton, senior citizen coordinator of the Division of Senior Services, would be leaving in the near future. He said, “She is an amazing person. It truly was a blessing to work with her. I’m so sad to see her go, but everyone deserves to retire. I’m nothing without people like Ellen and the staff. Happy Halloween!”

Staunton said, “It is so great, seeing so many seniors come out for our Halloween party.”

Louise Campanelli was dressed in cowboy gear and riding a dinosaur. She won for Best Costume. She said she loves everything about Halloween. “It’s my favorite holiday,” she said. “I love decorating, dressing up…”

Rita Newton also enjoys dressing up and costumes. She said, “And giving out candy to little kids and decorating. (From) a child to (an) adult, you’re never too old to celebrate.”

Diane D’Agostine said Halloween was her mother’s birthday and she loved it. “She loved to decorate,” she said. “I love it, too.”

Barbara Mason said she liked the togetherness of Halloween. “Coming together,” she said.

Mary McClain said, “In my religion, we don’t celebrate.” However, as a senior and a widow, McClain said she wanted to come for community.

Barbara Kostick said, “I just love it – Halloween and Christmas.”

Paula Braxton said she loves dressing up and chocolate candy.

Rosa Tamay enjoys the festivities. “Everybody’s happy, having fun,” she said.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta











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