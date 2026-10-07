CLARK, NJ — The Clark Public School District was excited to welcome its newest staff members to the district on Tuesday, Aug. 25. New staff spent the week getting to know district administrators, learning about the Clark school community and exploring a variety of topics designed to help them begin the school year successfully, including Classroom Management Strategies and School Security.

The week concluded with a bus tour of Clark, giving new staff the opportunity to visit several local landmarks and community destinations, including the Clark Public Library.

Director of Educational Initiatives Christine Broski said, “As an administrative team, we are so excited to share what makes our district such a special place. We hope this week provided our new staff with the knowledge, resources, and connections they need to feel prepared and supported as they begin their journey in Clark. We look forward to working alongside them and wish them a wonderful and successful school year.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski





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