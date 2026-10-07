October 7, 2026

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New mural unveiled at River Front Park celebrates Rahway’s vibrant community UCL-RAH-mural unveiled-C

New mural unveiled at River Front Park celebrates Rahway’s vibrant community

October 7, 2026 37
Celebrated actor and entertainer Tony Danza launches ‘In Conversation’ series UCL-UNI-tony danza-C

Celebrated actor and entertainer Tony Danza launches ‘In Conversation’ series

September 23, 2026 210
Doggy Dip returns to the Summit Family Aquatic Center on Sept. 26  UCL-SUM-doggy dip-C

Doggy Dip returns to the Summit Family Aquatic Center on Sept. 26 

September 16, 2026 179
Summit Downtown’s Arts & Cars Festival returns

Summit Downtown’s Arts & Cars Festival returns

September 16, 2026 189

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LOCAL SPORTS

Union High School football has a big home game vs. Bridgewater–Raritan $CoMmEntÁ 1

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Week Five county football has five teams undefeated, four with one loss $CoMmEntÁ 2

Week Five county football has five teams undefeated, four with one loss

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Cranford football is 4-0 as its schedule gets even tougher $CoMmEntÁ 3

Cranford football is 4-0 as its schedule gets even tougher

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Week four football sees four county teams trying to stay undefeated

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