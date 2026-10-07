RAHWAY — The Rahway Community Coalition, in partnership with Reworld, hosted a dedication ceremony for a new mural at River Front Park on Wednesday, Sept. 2, celebrating the city’s vibrant community.

Several Rahway city officials and community leaders delivered remarks on the importance of thoughtful, shared community spaces, including Rahway Councilman David Brown, Union County Commissioner Jim Baker, NJ Assemblyman James Kennedy, NJ Senate President Nicholas Scutari, Rahway Councilwoman Karla Timmons, Rahway Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe, Union County Commissioner Vice Chairperson Rebecca Williams, Reworld Sr. Director, Corporate & Community Relations Alyssa Wilds and leading members of the Rahway Community Coalition.

Depicting the various cultural identities that make up Rahway’s unique heritage, the new mural was painted by John Lewis. From the beginning, the Rahway Community Coalition’s goal was to create a space that authentically reflected the identities and voices of Rahway residents. The mural, set along the waterfront, is complemented by the newly-planted garden by the Rahway Department of Public Works.

Reworld is a proud partner of this project and the Rahway Community Coalition, and serves as the operator of the Reworld Union facility across River Front Park. Reworld collaborates with community groups in the cities it serves, including Rahway, on projects that benefit residents and the environment. Reworld Union converts waste into valuable resources through advanced technologies that enable the reduction, efficient reuse, recycling, and recovery of diverse waste streams, helping the city meet its sustainability objectives for a greener Rahway.







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