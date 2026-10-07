October 7, 2026

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Clark Public School District welcomes new staff Clark Public School District welcomes new staff

Clark Public School District welcomes new staff

October 7, 2026 39
Celebrated actor and entertainer Tony Danza launches ‘In Conversation’ series UCL-UNI-tony danza-C

Celebrated actor and entertainer Tony Danza launches ‘In Conversation’ series

September 23, 2026 210
Doggy Dip returns to the Summit Family Aquatic Center on Sept. 26  UCL-SUM-doggy dip-C

Doggy Dip returns to the Summit Family Aquatic Center on Sept. 26 

September 16, 2026 179
Summit Downtown’s Arts & Cars Festival returns

Summit Downtown’s Arts & Cars Festival returns

September 16, 2026 189

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LOCAL SPORTS

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