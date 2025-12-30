RAHWAY, NJ — The city of Rahway has announced the upcoming construction of a brand-new dog park at Wheatena Park, located at the corner of West Grand and Elizabeth avenues. The new facility will transform a space on Union County owned property into a vibrant, inclusive and engaging community destination for residents and their canine companions.

Through a Use and Maintenance Agreement with Union County, the city has secured permission to develop and maintain the dog park on county land. The new Wheatena Dog Park will include:

separate fenced areas for large and small dogs;

• secure double-gated entryways;

• dog-friendly playground equipment;

• a shared water fountain for dogs and their owners; and

• a new walkway connecting the park entrances to the street.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2026 and, once complete, the park will offer a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for dogs and owners to gather, play and connect.

“Projects like this one are what moves Rahway forward.” Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe said. “It represents our commitment to progress, recreation and the simple joy of being part of a connected community.”

The Wheatena Dog Park initiative builds on Rahway’s continued efforts to expand recreational opportunities and green spaces throughout the city, ensuring all residents have access to amenities that support health, connection and quality of life.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry