SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum welcomed almost 1,000 visitors on Sunday, Dec. 7, for its Holiday Open House and Merry Market, a joyful community celebration that transformed the arboretum into a winter wonderland filled with festive cheer, local shopping and family-friendly activities.

Guests enjoyed browsing more than 20 local small business vendors at the Merry Market while sipping warm cocoa, sampling holiday cookies and capturing memorable photos with Santa. The day was filled with music and movement, including spirited performances by the Summit High School Choir, Oak Knoll School Choir and energetic dance presentations by Bold Arts students, delighting audiences of all ages.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Families explored the arboretum’s woodland trails through a whimsical Winter Story Walk and Candy Cane Lane, while children took part in hands-on activities such as crafting birdseed, popcorn and cranberry ornaments – a festive way to give back to the feathered friends that call the Arboretum home.

In the spirit of the season, attendees also contributed to a spice drive benefiting GRACE, a local food pantry. Guests donated everyday cooking spices – small items that make a meaningful difference for local families preparing nourishing meals during the holiday season.

“We are so grateful to our community for coming together to celebrate the season with us,” said Reeves-Reed Arboretum Executive Director Jackie Kondel. “The Holiday Open House and Merry Market truly reflects the spirit of connection, creativity and generosity that defines our Merry Month programming.”

The event was made possible through the support of Title Sponsor Lois Schneider Realtor, along with Merry Month Sponsors Mega Business Systems, Mix & Mahj Association, Price Group Compass, Diana Rua Real Estate, J.R. Prisco Inc. and NexGen Sources.

Special thanks also go to In-Kind Sponsors Creative Digital Solutions, Lorenz Fine Photography and Natale’s Bakery for their valued contributions.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum extends sincere gratitude to its sponsors, vendors, performers, volunteers and visitors for making this year’s Holiday Open House and Merry Market a memorable success.

For information on upcoming Reeves-Reed Arboretum programs and events, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry