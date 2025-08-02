Rabbi to lead New Jersey conservative rabbis

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — The New Jersey Region of the Rabbinical Assembly, the organization of Conservative/Masorti Rabbis of the Conservative Movement of Judaism, has tapped Rabbi Paul Kerbel, rabbi of Temple Beth El Mekor Chayim of Cranford to lead the New Jersey Region for the next two years. Kerbel will be joined by Cecilia Beyer of Bridgewater as vice president and Matthew Nover of East Windsor as secretary/treasurer. Rabbi Jay Kornsgold, the international president of the Rabbinical Assembly and rabbi of Beth El Synagogue, East Windsor, installed Kerbel on Thursday, July 3. Rabbi Sheryl Katzman, chief engagement officer of the Rabbinical Assembly, shared a meaningful Torah Study on the Torah portion of the week and our love for Israel at this difficult time.

In his installation remarks, Kornsgold noted Kerbel’s many contributions to The Rabbinical Assembly during his 40 years in the Rabbinate serving on the national body’s Convention and Derech Eretz Committees and his appointment to the Social Justice Commission, currently serving on its Food Insecurity Sub-committee. “Rabbi Kerbel provides wise counsel to the Rabbinical Assembly with valuable advice and suggestions on how the Rabbinical Assembly can serve its rabbis and congregations and brief its members on many of the issues of the day.”

Photos Courtesy of Andrew Feldman