The Gateway Family YMCA Rapids Swim Team tryout dates are announced

RAHWAY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA has announced tryouts for the 2025-2026 Fall/Winter Rapids Swim Team at the Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway, on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 5:30pm; Saturday, Aug. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon; or Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tryouts are located at The Gateway Family YMCA – Five Points Branch, 201 Tucker Ave., Union, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.; or Wednesday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Swimmers, ages 6 –18, are invited to visit the YMCA to try out for the Rapids Swim Team during any of the tryout dates. No advance registration is necessary. Swim team tryouts consist of demonstrating abilities for each of the four competitive strokes. For individuals who have been on the swim team previously, no tryout is necessary.

Competitive swimming at the YMCA combines a sense of collaboration and belonging for athletes, a celebration of individual and team achievements, and positive and supportive relationships with coaches and mentors. The Gateway Family YMCA provides a continuum of aquatic programming beginning with foundational support in Safety Around Water and YMCA Swimming Lessons. The Rapids competitive swim team provides cognitive, physical and social-emotional development to support young athletes.

Registration for the 2025-2026 Fall/Winter Rapids Swim Team will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 6, online at www.tgfymca.org or in person at the YMCA. The Gateway Family YMCA Rapids Swim Team is available for children throughout the communities served by The Gateway Family YMCA in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County.

“The Gateway Family YMCA offers a competitive swim team year-round, including quality coaching and advanced technique instruction, in a collaborative and competitive team atmosphere” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president, chief operating officer, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our goal is to provide every athlete an opportunity to improve personal swimming skills and achieve success, while working together as a team.”

The YMCA competitive swim season typically runs from September through March; with dual meets starting in October and Championship meets starting in February. Because the Rapids swim team competes against other YMCA’s in the league, swim meets are at The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch, at the site of the competing YMCA team or a championship swimming facility.

To learn more about The Gateway Family YMCA’s Rapids Swim Team or other aquatics programs, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Clayton