Union County National Night Out for everyone: A one of a kind, inclusive celebration for all

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County is hosting its annual inclusive, accessible and sensory-supportive National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., at the Cranford Campus of UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ.

This collaborative effort between the Union County Board of County Commissioners, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Children’s Specialized Hospital, Union County Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Department and UCNJ reflects months of dedicated planning and intention-setting to create a truly all-inclusive event. Teams have thoroughly researched best practices for accessibility and sensory-friendly amenities, consulting with experts and community advocates to ensure every detail caters to diverse needs.

The event will feature a variety of activities for the whole family, with a strong focus on thoughtful inclusion:

Interactive activities: Enjoy a photo booth, an oversized Connect Four game, a Bubbles Corner and a Silent Disco specifically designed to offer a unique auditory experience that can be adjusted to individual preferences. Meet the police canines, explore various rescue vehicles at our Touch-a-Truck station, and get a chance to see McGruff the Crime Dog. Each activity has been evaluated for its potential sensory impact and adapted to be more accommodating.

Food and drinks: Indulge in delicious treats from Rita’s Italian Ice Station.

Informational tables: Gather valuable resources from representatives including Union County Public Information, UCNJ Admissions, Kean University, UCPO Welcome Headquarters and Volunteer Station, UCPO Table, ARRIVE Together/CIT, Blue Envelope/Special Needs Registry, Autism New Jersey, Inroads to Opportunities, The Arc, ICMS – Integrated Case Management Services, Children’s Specialized Hospital and the Office of the Ombudsman for Individuals with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities and Their Families. These organizations are present to offer support and information tailored to the diverse needs of our community.

Sensory support stations: Significant effort has been dedicated to create specific zones designed to provide comfort and engagement. These stations will offer temporary tattoos, face painting, coloring sheets, activity sheets, color and calm books for caregivers, and electronic displays in a common area that are visually engaging without being overstimulating.

Movement and play: Participate in interactive and movement-based games, enjoy a plastic can toss game, plastic Jenga, a Police Q&A spinning wheel and navigate an obstacle course designed with various abilities in mind.

Relaxation and support: A designated quiet zone will be available for those needing a break from the main activities, complete with social stories to help individuals understand and navigate the event environment.

“Our commitment to an all-inclusive and sensory-friendly event has guided every step of our planning process, from vendor selection to activity design. We believe that by focusing on these crucial elements, we can truly create a ‘One of a Kind, Inclusive Celebration for All’ in Union County where every single member of our community feels welcomed, safe, and celebrated,” said Prosecutor William Daniel. “We’ve spent countless hours planning and researching, working alongside our partners to ensure that every detail, from the quiet zones to the interactive activities, is designed with all-inclusiveness and sensory friendliness at its core. This isn’t just an event; it’s a deliberate statement of our commitment to accessibility and unity.”

“Last year, Union County was the first in the nation to host an inclusive and sensory-supportive National Night Out,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “It was such a stellar success and brought together so many incredible members of our community, that doing it again in 2025 was a foregone conclusion. I am so proud to lead a Commissioner Board that cares so much about sensory friendliness and thinks about it as an aspect of everything we do as a county government, and I can’t wait to see everyone at this event!”

“National Night Out is meant to build positive relationships between law enforcement, emergency responders, and the people they serve. For many people with disabilities and those with sensory and communication differences and needs, these types of events can be inaccessible or overwhelming,” said Adrienne Robertiello, ACDS, interim Autism Program coordinator, specialized health educator at Children’s Specialized Hospital. “The Union County National Night Out for Everyone grew out of a shared goal to make this night welcoming for all. This initiative was developed with the expertise at Children’s Specialized Hospital, our family-centered approach, and our community partners. This collaboration has developed a model for what inclusion can look like at community events and highlights the importance of safety, access, and belonging for everyone.”

“We are proud to once again partner with the county of Union and the Prosecutor’s Office to support this important community event. Now in its second year, the County’s National Night Out for Everyone continues to be a powerful way to strengthen the connection between law enforcement and residents. As an open-access community college, we are committed to meeting students where they are. We serve students of all abilities, and we are especially proud to support such an inclusive and welcoming event,” said UCNJ President Margaret M. McMenamin.

National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Union County’s event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with local law enforcement, learn about valuable resources, and celebrate our diverse community in an inclusive, accessible, and sensory-supportive environment.

This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged but not mandatory. More information can be found at ucnj.org/ucnno.