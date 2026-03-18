HILLSIDE, NJ — An Elizabeth resident who goes by “A” suffers neurological, mobility and breathing problems. She does not have family support. And she was denied disability and lost her apartment in 2024. “A” had adopted a senior dog, Smeagol, who suffered from congestive heart failure and a murmur. Smeagol was like family to her.

When “A” and Smeagol entered People for Animals’ Whole Families Program, the pair were forced to live in a car – which broke down at the start of 2025. Smeagol was 15 and needed heart medication daily.

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Through PFA’s Whole Families Program, they were able to provide legal resources for “A” to help her appeal her disability denial. She was also able to find a pet-friendly, affordable and clean residence. In addition, Smeagol received discounted veterinary care at the PFA clinic in Hillside. They also provided “A” and Smeagol with transportation services to get to their appointments. One of People for Animals’ long-time supporters who owns a compounding pharmacy business presented a gift card to “A,” so she could purchase and enjoy some ready-made meals. He also utilized his business connections, advocated on PFA’s behalf, and was able to secure free heart medicine for Smeagol permanently!

This is just one of many PFA success stories and speaks to the commitment of the PFA team.

Eric Larnick, development manager at PFA, said they helped 65 families navigate crises last year, with 162 pets being provided year-long care.

PFA started in 1980. “When it was founded, at that point in New Jersey, shelters were overrun with animals who did not have a home,” said Larnick. “At that point, over 50% of animals in shelters never made it out. They had to be euthanized. The people who founded PFA believed they could tackle it at the core problem – spay and neuter your pets. It’s the most proactive thing you do to guarantee a healthy life for your pet. Now, not so many animals are born that have no homes to go to. The number of shelter euthanasia (cases) has dropped dramatically. It was over 50%. Now it’s (in the) single digits.”

In 2024, PFA spayed and neutered more than 21,000 dogs and cats. They continue to offer spay/neuter services at the most affordable rates. PFA also helps make vet care as affordable as possible.

“So many working-class people want healthy lives for their pets,” said Larnick. “Cost continues to skyrocket everywhere. Pets are part of the family. Their care is part of that. We don’t turn anyone away. Everyone is welcome to get care for their animals.”

PFA’s Whole Family program has helped many clients such as “A” deal with all sorts of crises. “We help preserve the bond between humans and their pets, so they feel they don’t have to surrender their pets,” said Larnick. “We help provide their pets with heavily discounted pet care.”

People for Animals’ Hillside Clinic is located at 401 Hillside Ave.

To learn more about PFA’s programs and/or to see how you can help, visit: https://pfaonline.org/.

Photos Courtesy of People for Animals







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