CRANFORD, NJ — Haughey Brothers Landscaping has announced the recipient of its annual Haughey Brothers Young Entrepreneur Grant, awarding $2,500 to help a local young entrepreneur launch a business idea. Cody DeCoons, a 14-year-old Cranford resident and Hillside Avenue School student, is this year’s winner. The grant will support the launch of his venture, Sports Sitters.

The grant was created by brothers Ethan and Devin Haughey, founders of Haughey Brothers Landscaping, to encourage young people to explore entrepreneurship and turn their ideas into real businesses.

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The brothers’ own story began when they were just 12 and 14 years old. One fall afternoon after school, they went door-to-door in their neighborhood offering leaf raking services. During the winters, they returned with shovels to clear snow. In time, they expanded their services, improved the experience for their customers and grew what began as a neighborhood side job into a full landscaping company that now transforms outdoor spaces across the community.

Cody will launch Sports Sitters this spring, a program that connects younger athletes with student mentors who can help them develop sports skills, build confidence and have fun through positive role models. Sports Sitters will offer one-on-one sessions at home or at local parks, as well as small group clinics and birthday party events focusing on basketball, soccer and football.

Cody’s idea for Sports Sitters grew out of his own journey in sports after moving from Manhattan to Cranford in sixth grade. Growing up in New York City, he had limited opportunities to participate in organized sports. Starting later than many of his peers, Cody relied on the mentorship of local high school and college athletes who helped him develop the skills and fundamentals he had missed.

“When I moved to Cranford from Manhattan, some local high school and college athletes took the time to help me learn different sports,” said DeCoons. “They made a huge impact on me and they’re still part of my life today. Sports Sitters is my way of giving back by being that same kind of role model for younger kids in our community.”

Cody first discovered his passion for working with kids in fifth grade while helping at a soccer camp. Since then, he has gained experience through babysitting and recently interned as an assistant flag football coach with i9 Sports, working with children ages 5–10. This year, Cody was also selected for the Hillside Avenue School Peer Leader Team, where he mentors elementary school students and continues to develop his leadership skills.

Meet Cody and the Sports Sitters team at a free community event on Friday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m. Families can get a sneak peek of what sessions are all about with warm-ups, drills and scrimmages. Giveaways and snacks will be provided.

Photos Courtesy of Cari Gelber











About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

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