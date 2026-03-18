UNION COUNTY, NJ — On Monday, March 2, the Union County Board of County Commissioners announced County Manager Edward T. Oatman’s appointment of Capt. John da Silva as the 12th chief of the Union County Police Department, effective immediately. da Silva has served as officer in charge since July 2024, following the retirement of former Union County Police Chief Martin Mogensen. During that time, he has overseen department operations and ensured continuity of leadership throughout the transition.

“I have known John for many years – long before I ever joined the board,” said Union County Board of County Commissioners Chairperson Joseph Bodek. “I have watched him grow into the leader he is today, both professionally and personally. His integrity is unquestioned, his work ethic is unmatched and his commitment to this county runs deep. This appointment is not only well deserved – it reflects the kind of steady, principled leadership our residents expect and deserve.”

A 22-year veteran of the Union County Police Department, da Silva began his career as a patrol officer in 2003. He was promoted to corporal in 2009, sergeant in 2012, lieutenant in 2016, captain in 2021 and appointed officer in charge in July 2024. Throughout his career, he has served, supervised and commanded many of the department’s functional areas, including assignments as training officer, shift supervisor, shift commander, platoon commander, and unit commander within the Patrol Division.

“I’ve spent over 22 years here, and this department has shaped much of who I am professionally,” said da Silva. “The strength of this agency comes from the people who show up every day ready to serve. I’m proud to lead them. I’m also sincerely grateful to county leadership for their trust and confidence in entrusting me with this responsibility. I will continue to approach this role the same way I always have – with dedication, fairness and a steady focus on doing the job the right way.”

da Silva has played key roles in major emergency responses and high-profile operations, including presidential security details, Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Irene, Hurricane Ida, COVID-19 response efforts and numerous large-scale public events throughout Union County. He was a member of the Union County Emergency Response Team/Union County SWAT, serving nearly 18 years as a negotiator. He is an FBI-certified hostage negotiator and a certified active shooter instructor and has taught both active shooter response and hostage/crisis negotiations within the county. He also served as a recruit instructor at the John H. Stamler Police Academy.

“Chief da Silva has consistently led with integrity, sound judgment, and a strong sense of duty,” said Oatman. “His experience, operational knowledge and dedication to the department make him exceptionally well-qualified to serve as chief. I am confident he will continue to strengthen the Union County Police Department and uphold the highest standards of law enforcement.”

da Silva has also supported community-based initiatives, including the Arrive Together Program and the Blue Envelope Program, and is the recipient of numerous awards from the Police Department, the Prosecutor’s Office and Union County.

“Since the retirement of Chief Mogensen, Chief da Silva has served as officer in charge and provided steady, day-to-day leadership for the department during an important transition,” said Director of Public Safety Dennis Burke. “He understands the operational responsibilities of this role and the importance of supporting the officers who serve our communities. His professionalism, experience and commitment to public safety make him exceptionally well-suited to serve as chief.”

da Silva will have a formal swearing-in ceremony at a later date.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins





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