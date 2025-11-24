LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Public Library has announced its lineup of programs for December.

Children

Holiday Craft, Monday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. – Come join Children’s Craft Club where a fun holiday craft will be made.

Chess Club, Wednesdays, Dec. 3 and 17, at 4 p.m. – Come learn the basics and strategies of chess.

Holiday games, coloring and crafts, Monday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. – Come celebrate the holiday season together with games, coloring and crafts.

Teens

Holiday Slime, Monday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. – Get ready for the holidays by making holiday-themed slime. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.

Baking: Red velvet cookies, Thursday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. – Get ready for the holidays by making festive red velvet cookies, perfect for friend and family celebrations. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.

Crystal snowflake ornaments, Monday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. – Join in making your own holiday decoration, crystal snowflake ornaments. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.

Adults

Book Club: The Felons’ Ball, Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. – Join to discuss this month’s pick and for a question-and-answer session with author Polly Stewart.

Linden and its history, Monday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. – Everything you wanted to know about your hometown – Linden: How it started, how it got its name, how its boundaries have changed, why it’s celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025 and other Linden secrets and trivia you never knew. This talk is presented by Fred Cassel, official historian of Linden.

Holiday Concert with Joel and Francine, Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. – Get in the holiday spirit with Joel and Francine as they present some of your favorite holiday songs and carols. All ages are welcome.

De-Stress Fest, Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. – Come for a relaxing evening with coloring, music, puzzles, games, snacks and more.

Trivia, Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. – Come test your knowledge and win prizes with a game of trivia.

Adult Craft Club: Cork Reindeer, Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. – Join to create your own cork reindeer. All materials will be provided. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Registration opens Monday, Dec. 1.

Morning Makers Craft Club: Cork Reindeer, Thursday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. – Join to create your own cork reindeer. All materials will be provided. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Registration opens Monday, Dec. 1.

In addition to these, movies will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. For the full listing of movies, visit the website or call. Chair Yoga will be every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Project Healthy Bones every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Terrific Toddlers Story and Playtime will be every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. One in Math is every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

All programs are presented free of charge. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended. To register for events go to LindenLibrary-NJ.gov/events or call 908-298-3830. For more information on these or other programs, call or visit the website at LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry