Kenilworth schools refocus technology efforts to advance learning

KENILWORTH, NJ — The need for more school technology developed overnight. The opportunities to use it more strategically continue coming to Kenilworth Public Schools, including a new technology lab that will debut at the David Brearley Middle/High School in September.

Of course, teachers have been at the forefront of adapting technology for instruction. In Kenilworth, they have used video game–type elements in their online lessons. They’ve leveraged educational management systems such as Google Classroom and Seesaw to differentiate learning experiences. Teachers even took their own tech knowledge up a notch by participating in more than 60 professional learning sessions and more than 100 individual coaching sessions on the subject.

Now, the district is updating its vision for technology based on the lessons of the past year, and it’s asking a team of teachers to help.

“We’re incredibly proud of how our teachers have embraced the potential of technology to expand students’ skills. The Kenilworth district aims to prepare students for the rigors of college and tomorrow’s careers. Technology is at the core of those goals,” said Superintendent of Schools Kyle Arlington.

The district will provide students with another major technology resource in September when David Brearley Middle/High School unveils its makerspace/technology lab. Harding Elementary School’s existing makerspace/technology lab will reopen this fall for the first time since schools closed in March 2020. Both spaces will include additional tools for innovation.

There have been other technological developments happening both behind the scenes and in the classrooms. The district distributed more than 1,000 Chromebooks to students before schools reopened last fall and will phase in upgrades by replacing last-generation Chromebooks with touch-screen models. Teachers are using technology-based escape rooms and game-based learning tools such as Kahoot! and Blooket to engage students. The district upgraded its firewall to provide top-of-the-line cybersecurity, doubled its bandwidth and installed faster network switches to improve internal connections. A districtwide technology/innovation team has been formed to drive the vision for the schools. Subgroups of the innovation team are reviewing educational technology tools to ensure teachers and students have needed resources. Learning and fun team up in Brearley’s Robotics Club, which recently had its first Family Robotics Night.

