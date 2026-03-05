SUMMIT, NJ — Stony Hill Players will present the gripping mystery thriller “Rehearsal for Murder,” a suspense-filled evening of twists, secrets and shocking revelations.

Performances will take place at the theater at 120 Morris Ave., Summit on Thursday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.; and a Sunday, March 8, matinee at 2 p.m.

“Rehearsal for Murder” is a masterfully crafted whodunit written by television and mystery legends Richard Levinson and William Link, the creative team behind iconic mysteries, including “Columbo” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

This electrifying stage thriller invites audiences into what appears to be a simple rehearsal for a new play. But as tensions rise and carefully guarded secrets unravel, it becomes clear that this is no ordinary rehearsal. One year after the mysterious death of a talented actress, her fiancé – a playwright – gathers the original cast and crew under the guise of a reading. What unfolds is a chilling game of cat-and-mouse as he uses the rehearsal to uncover the truth about what really happened.

Packed with razor-sharp dialogue, clever twists and edge-of-your-seat suspense, “Rehearsal for Murder” keeps audiences guessing until the final moments. Perfect for fans of classic murder mysteries and psychological thrillers, this production promises an unforgettable night at the theater.

Join Stony Hill Players for an evening of intrigue, deception and dramatic surprises.

For tickets and additional information, contact Stony Hill Players or visit the website www.stonyhillplayers.org or ticket purchase https://www.stonyhillplayers.ludus.com. Tickets are also available at the door.







