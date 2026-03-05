UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and caregivers to the upcoming Aging Services Kiosk events in March to explore the wide range of senior programs and resources available. These events allow attendees to meet face-to-face with experienced professionals who can provide expert guidance and assistance with a variety of services, including form completion. Bilingual staff will be available on several dates to provide support in Spanish.

“We want our seniors to enjoy a quality and independent life as long as they can, which is why this initiative has run successfully for ten years now. It’s a convenient way for them to stay in the know with the latest resources available to them, and to have an opportunity to speak with an expert in person, in a comfortable and relaxed setting,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Joseph C. Bodek. “We invite all seniors and caregivers to stop by the next ‘ASK’ event to learn how our Division on Aging staff can help you.”

The Aging Services Kiosk is operated explicitly by the Division on Aging, a branch of the Union County Department of Human Services. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at ASK locations can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care, and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Below are the upcoming ASK events in March:

Thursday, March 5 , from 10 a.m. to noon, Clark Public Library, 303 Westfield Ave., Clark;

Tuesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, Union Public Library, 1980 Morris Ave., Union;

Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, Fanwood Memorial Library, 5 Forest Road, Fanwood; and

Wednesday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, Garwood Public Library, 411 Third Ave., Garwood.

“We want to thank our Division on Aging for their commitment to ensuring our senior population feels supported, remains connected to their community and, most importantly, keeps their dignity as they enter these later stages of life,” said Union County Commissioner James Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.







