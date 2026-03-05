Union County wrestlers eye Region 4 successes at Union

UNION COUNTY, NJ — One of the biggest goals of every wrestler from the beginning of practice in late November to the month of March is qualifying for the season-ending New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament.

We’re at that point in the season where the stage is set.

For Union County grapplers who qualified in the districts 13-16, on Saturday, Feb. 28 – those from Rahway High School, the District 16 champion at Cranford High School, and also those from Cranford, Union, Roselle Park, Arthur L. Johnson of Clark and New Providence high schools – this is their weekend to go for it.

They will attempt to get to Boardwalk Hall at Atlantic City by placing in the top four in the 14 weight classes that will be competed at Region 4, to be at Union High School’s Louis J. Rettino Gymnasium on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.

The NJSIAA Tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City is Thursday, March 12, through Saturday, March 14.

Rahway, which finished second to Cranford in the Union County Tournament, placed ahead of the host Cougars to capture the District 16 championship. Elizabeth High School did well to finish third.

At District 13 at Millburn High School, St. Peter’s Preparatory School, behind 10 champions, was a dominant winner, with Union grabbing second-place honors and Arthur L. Johnson third.

Region 4 at Union

Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7

NJSIAA Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City

Thursday, March 12; Friday, March 13; and Saturday, March 14

District 16 at Cranford

Saturday, Feb. 28

Champion: Rahway Indians

1-Rahway 206.5. 2-Cranford 191.5. 3-Elizabeth 116. 4-Bayonne 106.5. 5-Governor Livingston and Scotch Plains–Fanwood 86. 7-St. Thomas Aquinas 83.5. 8-Newark’s East Side 46. 9-Roselle’s Abraham Clark and Hillside 0.

106: Romeo Tendencia, St. Thomas Aquinas, tech. fall Alexander Petisco, Bayonne, 18-2.

113: Phillip Griffin, Rahway, tech. fall DJ Corsone, Cranford, 21-6.

120: Michael Daly, Cranford, maj. dec. Jaeczar Evans, Rahway, 11-2.

126: Kenneth Egbeji, Elizabeth, pin Nicholas Campanelli, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:48.

132: Hudon Platt, St. Thomas Aquinas, pin Eduardo Ribeiro, Governor Livingston, 3:48.

138: Ryder Connors, Cranford, dec. Cyr Ryan, Governor Livingston, 5-3.

144: Adrian Harris, Rahway, pin Jamere Wyatt, Elizabeth, :37.

150: Daniel Gonzalez, Rahway, pin Orlin Solorzano, East Side, 4:47.

157: Luke Scholz, Cranford, pin Ethan Forbes, Elizabeth,:30.

165: Jared Acinapura, Cranford, maj. dec. Pablo Enrique Rodriquez, Rahway, 9-0.

175: Joey Acinapura, Cranford, maj. dec.Xavier Paulino, Bayonne,15-5.

190: Andrew Avent, Rahway, pin Mina Moussa, Bayonne, :47.

215: Paul Boyle, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, pin Cristian Garcia, Elizabeth, 2:47.

HWT: Zaire Barron, Rahway, pin Thomas Dowling, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 5:48.

Third-place qualifiers

106: Aidan Wright, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

113: James Grant, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

120: Nikolas Rivas, St. Thomas Aquinas

126: Esteban Romero, East Side

132: Christian Hayes, Bayonne

138: Daniel McArdle, Scotch Plains–Fanwood

144: Anthony Dispensa, Cranford

150: Joseph Riccio, Cranford

157: Youssef Elgarhi, Bayonne

165: Tucker Gilsenan, Governor Livingston

175: James Baker, Elizabeth

190: Christopher Haddad, Governor Livingston

215: Augustin Citsay, Rahway

HWT: Austin Hooey, Cranford

District 13 at Millburn

Saturday, Feb. 28

Champion: St. Peter’s Prep Marauders

1-St. Peter’s Prep 288. 2-Union 126.5. 3-Arthur L. Johnson 108.5. 4-David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton 98. 5-Westfield 84.5. 6-Millburn 82. 7-Irvington 72.5. 8-Roselle Park 49. 9-Summit 44. 10-New Providence 34.

Finals

106: Jake Appello, Roselle Park, dec. Daniel Berardi, Westfield, 10-3.

113: Matty Ortega, Arthur L. Johnson, pin Anthony Russo, Westfield, 3:42.

120: Robert Rodriguez, St. Peter’s Prep, tech. fall Riley Burke, Millburn, 18-3 in 3:08.

126: Christian Ramirez, St. Peter’s Prep, tech. fall Jaydon Robles, Union, 19-3 in 2:20.

132: Salvatore Borrometi, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Keegan Parkhill, Arthur L. Johnson, :45.

138: Giovanni Schinina, St. Peter’s Prep, tech. fall Luke Sluberski, Westfield, 17-2 in 3:54.

144: Laudan Henry, St. Peter’s Prep, maj. dec. Ariel Azeredo, Union, 11-0.

150: Braeden Valley, New Providence, pin Anthony Borrometi, St. Peter’s Prep, 1:00.

157: Joseph Ruiz, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Aidan Rogers, Arthur L. Johnson, :41.

165: Joshua Piparo, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Ryder Vorndran, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton, 1:55.

175: Anthony Verdi, St. Peter’s Prep, tech. fall Jonathan Cordova, Union, 19-3 in 3:41.

190: Carmen Marano, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Nicholas Bertolotti, Union, :30.

215: Josiah Barrera, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Sam Fishkin, Millburn, 3:57.

HWT: Obreight Ingram, Union, dec. TJ Kershaw, Arthur L. Johnson, 15-8.

Third-place qualifiers

106: Ronnie Rodriguez, St. Peter’s Prep

113: Shan Singh, Summit-Chatham

120: Max Berardi, Westfield

126: Jeff Lordi, Arthur L. Johnson

132: Carter Stein, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton

138: Joaquin Vicente, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton

144: Dominick Pintado, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton

150: Gerrell Henry, Irvington

157: Brooks Loftin, Summit-Chatham

165: Aaron Acevedo, Union

175: David Joseph, Irvington

190: Anthony Cianfrocca, Roselle Park

215: Jerry Valence, Irvington

HWT: Owen Troesch, Millburn





