Union County wrestlers eye Region 4 successes at Union
UNION COUNTY, NJ — One of the biggest goals of every wrestler from the beginning of practice in late November to the month of March is qualifying for the season-ending New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament.
We’re at that point in the season where the stage is set.
For Union County grapplers who qualified in the districts 13-16, on Saturday, Feb. 28 – those from Rahway High School, the District 16 champion at Cranford High School, and also those from Cranford, Union, Roselle Park, Arthur L. Johnson of Clark and New Providence high schools – this is their weekend to go for it.
They will attempt to get to Boardwalk Hall at Atlantic City by placing in the top four in the 14 weight classes that will be competed at Region 4, to be at Union High School’s Louis J. Rettino Gymnasium on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7.
The NJSIAA Tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City is Thursday, March 12, through Saturday, March 14.
Rahway, which finished second to Cranford in the Union County Tournament, placed ahead of the host Cougars to capture the District 16 championship. Elizabeth High School did well to finish third.
At District 13 at Millburn High School, St. Peter’s Preparatory School, behind 10 champions, was a dominant winner, with Union grabbing second-place honors and Arthur L. Johnson third.
Region 4 at Union
Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7
NJSIAA Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City
Thursday, March 12; Friday, March 13; and Saturday, March 14
District 16 at Cranford
Saturday, Feb. 28
Champion: Rahway Indians
1-Rahway 206.5. 2-Cranford 191.5. 3-Elizabeth 116. 4-Bayonne 106.5. 5-Governor Livingston and Scotch Plains–Fanwood 86. 7-St. Thomas Aquinas 83.5. 8-Newark’s East Side 46. 9-Roselle’s Abraham Clark and Hillside 0.
106: Romeo Tendencia, St. Thomas Aquinas, tech. fall Alexander Petisco, Bayonne, 18-2.
113: Phillip Griffin, Rahway, tech. fall DJ Corsone, Cranford, 21-6.
120: Michael Daly, Cranford, maj. dec. Jaeczar Evans, Rahway, 11-2.
126: Kenneth Egbeji, Elizabeth, pin Nicholas Campanelli, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:48.
132: Hudon Platt, St. Thomas Aquinas, pin Eduardo Ribeiro, Governor Livingston, 3:48.
138: Ryder Connors, Cranford, dec. Cyr Ryan, Governor Livingston, 5-3.
144: Adrian Harris, Rahway, pin Jamere Wyatt, Elizabeth, :37.
150: Daniel Gonzalez, Rahway, pin Orlin Solorzano, East Side, 4:47.
157: Luke Scholz, Cranford, pin Ethan Forbes, Elizabeth,:30.
165: Jared Acinapura, Cranford, maj. dec. Pablo Enrique Rodriquez, Rahway, 9-0.
175: Joey Acinapura, Cranford, maj. dec.Xavier Paulino, Bayonne,15-5.
190: Andrew Avent, Rahway, pin Mina Moussa, Bayonne, :47.
215: Paul Boyle, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, pin Cristian Garcia, Elizabeth, 2:47.
HWT: Zaire Barron, Rahway, pin Thomas Dowling, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 5:48.
Third-place qualifiers
106: Aidan Wright, Scotch Plains–Fanwood
113: James Grant, Scotch Plains–Fanwood
120: Nikolas Rivas, St. Thomas Aquinas
126: Esteban Romero, East Side
132: Christian Hayes, Bayonne
138: Daniel McArdle, Scotch Plains–Fanwood
144: Anthony Dispensa, Cranford
150: Joseph Riccio, Cranford
157: Youssef Elgarhi, Bayonne
165: Tucker Gilsenan, Governor Livingston
175: James Baker, Elizabeth
190: Christopher Haddad, Governor Livingston
215: Augustin Citsay, Rahway
HWT: Austin Hooey, Cranford
District 13 at Millburn
Saturday, Feb. 28
Champion: St. Peter’s Prep Marauders
1-St. Peter’s Prep 288. 2-Union 126.5. 3-Arthur L. Johnson 108.5. 4-David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton 98. 5-Westfield 84.5. 6-Millburn 82. 7-Irvington 72.5. 8-Roselle Park 49. 9-Summit 44. 10-New Providence 34.
Finals
106: Jake Appello, Roselle Park, dec. Daniel Berardi, Westfield, 10-3.
113: Matty Ortega, Arthur L. Johnson, pin Anthony Russo, Westfield, 3:42.
120: Robert Rodriguez, St. Peter’s Prep, tech. fall Riley Burke, Millburn, 18-3 in 3:08.
126: Christian Ramirez, St. Peter’s Prep, tech. fall Jaydon Robles, Union, 19-3 in 2:20.
132: Salvatore Borrometi, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Keegan Parkhill, Arthur L. Johnson, :45.
138: Giovanni Schinina, St. Peter’s Prep, tech. fall Luke Sluberski, Westfield, 17-2 in 3:54.
144: Laudan Henry, St. Peter’s Prep, maj. dec. Ariel Azeredo, Union, 11-0.
150: Braeden Valley, New Providence, pin Anthony Borrometi, St. Peter’s Prep, 1:00.
157: Joseph Ruiz, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Aidan Rogers, Arthur L. Johnson, :41.
165: Joshua Piparo, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Ryder Vorndran, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton, 1:55.
175: Anthony Verdi, St. Peter’s Prep, tech. fall Jonathan Cordova, Union, 19-3 in 3:41.
190: Carmen Marano, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Nicholas Bertolotti, Union, :30.
215: Josiah Barrera, St. Peter’s Prep, pin Sam Fishkin, Millburn, 3:57.
HWT: Obreight Ingram, Union, dec. TJ Kershaw, Arthur L. Johnson, 15-8.
Third-place qualifiers
106: Ronnie Rodriguez, St. Peter’s Prep
113: Shan Singh, Summit-Chatham
120: Max Berardi, Westfield
126: Jeff Lordi, Arthur L. Johnson
132: Carter Stein, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton
138: Joaquin Vicente, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton
144: Dominick Pintado, David Brearley–Jonathan Dayton
150: Gerrell Henry, Irvington
157: Brooks Loftin, Summit-Chatham
165: Aaron Acevedo, Union
175: David Joseph, Irvington
190: Anthony Cianfrocca, Roselle Park
215: Jerry Valence, Irvington
HWT: Owen Troesch, Millburn