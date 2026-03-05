ROSELLE, NJ — In early 1776, the Second Continental Congress was meeting in Philadelphia. In early January, the first New Jersey Infantry Regiment, led by Col. Nathaniel Heard and Lt. Col. Reed, placed the Royal Governor William Franklin under house arrest at the Royal Governors mansion, the Proprietary House in Perth Amboy. The Proprietary House is the only Royal Governors Mansion left from the 13 Colonies. You can visit this museum house on the weekends.

Perth Amboy had been the capital of East Jersey, when New Jersey had been split between East and West Jersey. William was the son of Benjamin Franklin. Ben was a Patriot, a person who wanted to break from Great Britain, while his son was a Loyalist, a person who wanted us to stay under the control of Great Britain. Royal Governor Franklin had sent delegates to the second Continental Congress who favored staying with Great Britain or did not want an immediate break with them. In June 1776, a new slate of New Jersey Delegates would come and they would support the break with Great Britain. Gen. George Washington had forced the British Army to flee from Boston in March and they had gone to Canada.

Another notable event in 1776 was the Continental Congress authorized the raising of the 3rd New Jersey Infantry Regiment on Jan. 10. On Jan. 19, the first New Jersey troops in combat operations crossed over to Long Island to disarm Tories. Tory is another term used to describe colonists who supported Great Britain during the American Revolution. The soldiers took 500 arms and four standards of colors or flags.

After Washington’s victories over the British in December 1776 at Trenton, in the First and Second Battles of Trenton, and the Battle of Princeton in January 1777, he moved the Army into the encampment at Morristown. The British pulled back their outposts into major towns for higher security. They were in New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Elizabethtown – now Elizabeth – and Paulus Hook, now Jersey City. The general then sent detachments of troops out to take food and forage away from the British. Meanwhile, the British sent out a number of foraging parties to get supplies of food and forage from the local people. There was a series of skirmishes fought across the countryside. This has been called the “Forage War” and lasted from January through March 1777.

On Jan. 5, a British cavalry patrol was ambushed outside of Elizabethtown. The next day, the British sent out 50 infantry and a small unit of cavalry to “clear the countryside.” The force moved to Springfield before they were attacked and all the infantry killed or captured. The British garrison in Elizabethtown was ordered to move to Perth Amboy, as they moved the Continental Army and militia forces attacked it. The British lost 100 men captured along with the baggage trains of two regiments and food.

On Jan. 15, 300 New Jersey Militia fought with 100 Hessians at Connecticut Farms, now Union. One Hessian was killed while 70 were captured.

On Jan. 8 and 10, there were two battles of Spanktown. There was a large fight at Spanktown on Feb. 23, 1777. Today, there is a sign commemorating the Battle of Spanktown in Union County Rahway River Park, right on St. George’s Avenue. Lt. Col. Mahood heard about New Jersey Militia herding some livestock near Spanktown. He moved out of Perth Amboy with a large force of Infantry and a battalion of Grenadiers. He found the militia and sent the Grenadiers on a flanking maneuver. Just as they closed in on the forces, they were ambushed and routed by General Maxwell’s Continental forces. They hounded the British units back to Perth Amboy.

Authored by Christopher D. Sands, president, New Jersey Society Sons of the American Revolution.

Photo Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands







