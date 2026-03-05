Nancy MahoneyCRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has announced Nancy Mahoney as the 2026 Irish Woman of the Year and Jerry Conheeney as the Irish Man of the Year. Mahoney and Conheeney have been active volunteers in Cranford and Union County for many years.

Mahoney, with her late husband, Kevin, has volunteered at St. Michael Church and School, Raphael’s Life House, Samaritan Ministry and Salt and Light Ministry. She also works with Share My Meals that coordinates food pick up and delivery with Family Promise to ensure people have hot meals. She has continued her husband’s legacy as a volunteer at St. Joseph’s Social Services and Cranford Family Care.

A retired court reporter, this member of the Daughters of Ireland is often seen around town with one or more of her nine grandchildren.

One of Mahoney’s proudest times was when she and her husband were honored by the Knights of Columbus for work with Family Promise. In 2024, she and her husband (posthumously) received the Compassionate Heart Award.

Conheeney, another individual committed to serving others, spent summers from the age of 12 working on a dairy farm in Prosperous, County Kildare, Ireland, and continued to visit family for many years with his wife, Patti, and their family. His mother hails from County Dublin and his father’s family from County Galway.

A Cranford resident since 200, Conheeney has been active with St. Michael Church and School, including coaching boys and girls basketball. He has been a member of Knights of Columbus for 25 years and was Grand Knight 2021-2023. As a member of K of C, he helped raise funds for Cranford Family Care, Folds of Honor and numerous charities.

Conheeney is often seen preparing the food and cooking for the Cranford Family Care annual meeting, St. Michael’s Breakfast with Santa and the Easter Bunny. He remains committed to volunteer opportunities where he can serve the community.

A graduate of NJIT, Conheeney worked in the banking industry for more than 30 years.







