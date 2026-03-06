CRANFORD, NJ – The Cranford Fire Department will wear and sell a special edition green T-Shirt during the month of March in support of local families facing food insecurity. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Cranford Family Care.

“In an effort to use the St. Patrick’s Day tradition of wearing green, we saw an opportunity to do something meaningful for members of our community in need,” said Chief Dan Czeh. “The Cranford Fire Department fully supports efforts to ensure that no neighbor goes hungry, and we will do whatever possible to help.”

According to Feeding America, more than 52,000 individuals in Union County are food insecure. Reports indicate that approximately 13.4% of children under the age of 18 in the county may face food insecurity.

“The need is growing,” Czeh added. “We want to work with the community to make a difference in the lives of those who are hungry.”

The special edition apparel includes:

T-shirts – $20

long-sleeve shirts – $25

hooded sweatshirts – $30

baseball hats – $20

Youth sizes are also available.

Community members are encouraged to wear green throughout March not only to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but also show support for local families in need.

Items can be purchased at the fundraiser webstore:

https://stores.shopjillys.com/cfd_fundraiser/shop/home.

For more information, contact the Cranford Fire Department at 908-709-7360.







