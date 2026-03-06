Dr. Samantha PoznerSUMMIT, NJ — At its most recent board meeting on Monday, Feb. 9, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey elected Dr. Samantha Pozner and Jessica Zirkel-Rubin to its Board of Trustees. Their terms will run through June 2029.

“We are delighted to welcome Samantha and Jessica to the Art Center’s Board of Trustees,” said Melanie Cohn, executive director of VACNJ. “Both have longstanding, personal connections to the arts and to our community, and their passion for creativity, education and service truly reflects the spirit of VACNJ. We are honored to have their voices and leadership helping to shape our future.”

Pozner has been a resident of Summit for the past 28 years. A family physician with a practice in the Overlook Medical Arts Center, she also serves as chairperson of the Department of Family Medicine at Overlook Medical Center. Much of her philanthropic work has focused on supporting the Overlook Foundation.

In addition to her commitment to healthcare, Pozner is a dedicated patron of the arts. She has long supported local cultural institutions, including the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, where she has been a member and donor for approximately two decades. Her connection to the Art Center is both personal and enduring: her daughter began taking classes there at age four and later served as a camp counselor during high school and college. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pozner herself enrolled in both a studio art class and an art history course.

Zirkel-Rubin’s lifelong passion for creating, appreciating and championing artistic expression has shaped both her academic and professional pursuits. A graphic and web designer, she further developed her skills through coursework at VACNJ. Her doctoral dissertation focused on empowering students to create and share web-based museum exhibitions, reflecting her commitment to accessible and participatory arts education.

Zirkel-Rubin’s professional experience includes roles with the Newark Museum of Art and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. A 25-year resident of Short Hills and mother of two, she has served on the board of the Millburn Cooperative Nursery School and remains an active volunteer with Planned Parenthood, the National Council of Jewish Women and Catchafire.







