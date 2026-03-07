CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford St. Patrick’s Parade Committee is working to make this year’s parade even more grand than last year and Cranford High School students are playing a big part. Several CHS juniors and seniors have been hard at work designing and constructing the sets for the Irish Heritage float that will include a replica of an Irish cottage made by the Advanced Wood Class. Another woodshop class is building the desk for the parade announcers.

For several students, this is the second year they worked on floats and assisted with other parade activities. Senior Frances Tejada, who is in Advanced Placement art, described it as a great opportunity to be creative, make friends and be part of something exciting. Caitlin McKittrick said she was eager to help with the float and the dance again this year with her brother, Declan.

The students, all Junior Trustees of the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee, have been meeting weekly building the props and decorations for the float and pushing the message out on social media. Rebecca Ferreira was reminded of the excitement of parade day last year. “Seeing all of the people lining the streets was so exciting.” Fellow students Brian Guterl, Josie McSweeney, Grace Jorda and Emma Quezada echoed her comments.

Another highlight of the parade will be the Cranford High School Marching Band dressed in their blue and gold uniforms performing along the route.

Senior Gabriella Hernandez summed up last year’s parade experience this way. “It was amazing seeing people smiling, singing and coming together in celebration. It proves that Cranford is a great community.”







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry