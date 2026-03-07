CLARK, NJ — Students in the Clark Preschool Program recently had an opportunity to participate in a Teddy Bear Clinic with Hackensack Meridian Health. Students were able to learn about healthy living by using a stethoscope taking beats per minute, taking temperatures and wrapping an ankle or arm.

Deena Santora, practice development manager, Hazlet & Clark of Hackensack Meridian Urgent Care, visited the classrooms to facilitate the activity. The idea is to help children feel more comfortable around doctors and medical equipment. Each child could bring their own teddy bear or stuffed animal and fill out a little form sharing what kind of “boo-boo” their bear has. Then, the students helped to “fix” their bear – just as we would for a real patient. Students were able to practice in a fun, familiar environment and use storytelling skills about health and wellness.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

According to preschool teacher Caitlin Yergalonis, “The children enjoyed being doctors and taking care of their patients! It was fun to see the children use the medical tools and give their stuffed animal a full physical exam! The children even pretended their stuffed animals had injuries and wrapped bandages on them. The hands-on experience of getting to act out a doctor’s office visit helped reassure children that a doctor is there to help you and take care of you.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski







About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry