Governor Livingston and David Brearley baseball and Arthur L. Johnson softball win section titles

UNION COUNTY, NJ — One of the most difficult things in high school sports in the Garden State is winning four games in a row to capture a sectional state championship.

The Governor Livingston High School baseball and Arthur L. Johnson High School softball teams can now say that they not only did it this year, but achieved the grand feat for a second straight season.

Governor Livingston baseball and Arthur L. Johnson softball were the 2024 Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional state champions and now are the 2025 Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional state champions as well.

In addition to Governor Livingston baseball and Arthur L. Johnson softball repeating, David Brearley High School baseball joined the two successful programs last week in capturing North 2, Group 1 and winning a sectional title for the first time since 2009.

Governor Livingston baseball repeated as Central Jersey, Group 2 champions for the first time, while Arthur L. Johnson softball, guided by Arthur L. Johnson 2009 graduate Chris Di Nucci, did the same. Arthur L. Johnson softball also repeated as North 2, Group 2 sectional state champions with head coach Steve Petruzzelli in 1996, after garnering the 1995 crown.

Westfield High School baseball, in the same manner as David Brearley seeking its first overall group state championship, captured North 2, Group 4.

Governor Livingston, David Brearley and Westfield baseball were all scheduled to play in group semifinal clashes Monday, June 9. The winners moved on to the Saturday, June 14, state championship games, set to be played once again at Veterans Park in Hamilton.

Arthur L. Johnson softball was scheduled to play in its group semifinal contest on Tuesday, June 10. If the Crusaders won, then they will be playing in the Friday, June 13, Group 2 state championship game at Ivy Hill Park in South Orange that is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

Governor Livingston began the week 26-0 and still ranked No. 1 in New Jersey. The Highlanders took a 32-game winning streak dating back to last year into the home game vs. Haddonfield on Monday, June 9, at Snyder Park’s field-turf field in Berkeley Heights after press time.

Monday, June 9

Baseball Group 2 semifinals

North 2 champ West Morris (19-10) at North 1 champ Glen Rock (24-5)

South Jersey champ Haddonfield (24-5) at Central Jersey champ Governor Livingston (26-0)

Baseball Group 2 final

Semifinal winners play Saturday, June 14, at 4 p.m. at Veterans Park, Hamilton

Baseball Group 1 semifinals

North 2, champ David Brearley (15-9) at North 1 champ Midland Park (20-8-1)

South Jersey champ Schalick (22-2) at Central Jersey champ Middlesex (21-5)

Baseball Group 1 final

Semifinal winners play Saturday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park, Hamilton

Baseball Group 4 semifinals

North 2 champ Westfield (19-6) at North 1 champ Passaic Tech (24-6)

South Jersey champ Cherokee (25-3) at Central Jersey champ Hillsborough (14-10)

Baseball Group 4 final

Semifinal winners play Saturday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park, Hamilton

Tuesday, June 10

Softball Group 2 semifinals

North 1 champ Jefferson (24-5) at North 2 champ Hanover Park (17-10)

Central Jersey champ Arthur L. Johnson (26-3) at South Jersey champ Gloucester (19-5)

Softball Group 2 final

Semifinal winners play Friday, June 13, at noon at Ivy Hill Park, South Orange

Photos by JR Parachini and Ayden Acebo