Sustainable textile recycling program expanded in Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the expansion of its textile recycling program. In addition to the original municipalities of Plainfield, Summit and Scotch Plains, the county will now be collaborating with the township of Cranford. This partnership aims to develop more sustainable solutions for reducing clothing and textile waste in our community.

“Since launching our textile recycling program a few months ago, we have already significantly reduced waste in our county, demonstrating the positive outcomes we can achieve when we come together to create a greener, more environmentally responsible community,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Our collaboration with Cranford further expands our network of drop-off locations for recycling unwanted clothing and other items, making it easier and even more convenient for residents to participate in this innovative program.”

In February, Union County partnered with Helpsy, a leading sustainable clothing and textile recycling company, to launch a program that allows residents to drop off unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories and household linens in any condition. Plainfield, Summit and Scotch Plains have been working with the county in the administration of this program since its onset.

Since its launch, Union County, Helpsy and partner municipalities have successfully diverted more than 23,000 pounds of textiles from the waste stream.

The new Helpsy drop-off location for unwanted items is now set up at the Cranford Conservation Center, 210 Birchwood Ave., between Orange and Cranford avenues. The center operates on Wednesdays, from 9:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.; Saturdays, from 9:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.; and Sundays, from 9:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. The facility is closed on Sundays throughout January and February, as well as on Easter Sunday.

Helpsy extends the useful life of clothing by connecting clothes to the best end use: reuse or recycling, https://www.helpsy.com/. Helpsy is a certified B Corporation and a Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to keep clothes out of the trash and to create honorable work.

For more information regarding this Union County recycling program and other programs, visit the Union County Bureau of Recycling and Planning homepage at https://ucnj.org/recycling/.