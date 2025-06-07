Franklin School rocks Olympic Day!

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway Public Schools proudly hosted its annual Olympic Day, a vibrant celebration of sport, teamwork, and healthy competition involving students from across the district. The event, on Wednesday, May 28, brought together young athletes from all local schools for a day of spirited contests and displays of athletic prowess.

A highlight of the day was the participation of 40 enthusiastic students from Franklin Elementary School, with 10 representatives from each of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades, all vying for top honors and medals. Their dedication and hard work paid off, as Franklin’s collective efforts secured an impressive third place overall among all competing schools in the district.

“Olympic Day is more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity to instill values of perseverance, sportsmanship, and teamwork in our students,” said Allison Moran, who had a big part in the organization of Franklin students for this special day.

Students competed in a variety of Olympic-themed events, showcasing their skills and embodying the Olympic spirit. The day was filled with cheers, encouragement and a sense of community as students and teachers came together to make the event a resounding success.

Rahway’s Olympic Day continues to be a cherished tradition, fostering physical activity, healthy habits, and a sense of unity among the city’s youth. The success of this year’s event underscores the strong commitment to student development and well-being within the Rahway Public School District.

