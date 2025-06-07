Local company hosts free workshop during Mental Health Awareness Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — During the month of May, Mental Health Awareness Month is celebrated.

But mental health is important all year round. It’s an essential part of a person’s overall wellness journey. And it’s not just for those who are suffering from a crisis, but also for those who seek more calm in their lives.

Keri Roberts, marketing director of Serenium Therapy & Wellness, said, “Serenium is about the mix of being serene and finding balance during challenging moments – anxiety, depression, menopause, divorce, having a baby… Understanding tools for now and the future.”

Serenium Therapy & Wellness has a new location in Cranford. Other locations are in Brick and Manalapan. Cherry Hill and Hackensack locations will be coming in the near future. Each office within the location has a natural calming vibe. “They make you feel comfortable to open up,” said Jaclyn Diaz, director of administration and operations.

Angela Dikker, chief heart operator, said, “You’ll see plants. It will be clean all the time. Spa music.”

“Consistency with the senses,” said Diaz. “You’ll always see some art, diffusers, a purpose for everything.”

The company also offers virtual therapy for those who live far away from the three locations. Patients who are booked for in-person sessions can switch the session to a virtual one if they are running late.

Serenium recently had a somatic therapy workshop led by Serenium therapist Nia Nanton, who taught the class powerful mind-body techniques to reduce overwhelm and reconnect with their inner selves.

“I’m grateful you’re all here,” said Nanton. “I’m a person of gratitude. Our thoughts can be powerful. Get out of your head and into your body. We have to tell the nervous system you’re safe.”

Workshop attendee Makayla Anderson said, “It’s very informative. Nia did a great job. She’s very knowledgeable. It was all encompassing, being in the present moment.”

Anderson said she feels that what she learned in Nanton’s workshop could be applied to real life.

Staci Jarris, who also attended, said, “It taught you where we store stress in our body and how to release it. Mind body connection.”

Nanton’s class was an intro into somatic therapy, which is her specialty and which she uses as a tool for her clients at Serenium.

“It was a class exclusively for the community and not a regular class they offer,” said Christine Joyce, senior account executive. “Each of Serenium’s therapists have different specialties and different processes for treating their clients depending on their needs.”

To learn more about Serenium Therapy and Wellness, visit: sereniumwellness.com.

Photos Courtesy of Keri Roberts