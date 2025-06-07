Union County will be well-represented in football games at Kean

UNION COUNTY, NJ — For the second time, there will be Flag Football and North-South Football at Kean University on Sunday, June 8.

Union County will be well-represented in both.

The second annual NJ Girls Flag Football Game will commence at noon, followed by the 47th annual Phil Simms North-South High School All-Star Football Classic to kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium in Union.

The North defeated the South, 37-12, in last year’s inaugural NJ Girls Flag Football Game at Kean. The year before at Kean, there was an exhibition of girls flag football on display during halftime of the North-South Game. Simms was so impressed that he pushed for an annual game to be played prior to the North-South contest.

The North-South game dates back to 1979. Simms attached his name to it in 2014.

For the first time, the North will be playing with the series lead. The North won last year’s game at Kean, 20-18, to take a 21-20-2 series lead.

The game was not played in 2002 because of inclement weather and in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North has won the last four games in 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024 and by a total of one, five, four and two points. The South last won in 2018 by the score of 38-16 at Kean.

Union County players on the South roster for the NJ Girls Flag Football game include Jasmin McKay of Roselle Catholic High School, Rebecca Harris and Audrey Pisarra of Summit High School, Amiyah Louis Jiles of Union High School, Zaynayah Holley of Abraham Clark High School, Sanaii Mayers and Sache Lashley of Elizabeth High School, Amira McNeill of Linden High School and Priscilla Davon of Westfield High School.

McKay became Roselle Catholic’s all-time leading girls basketball scorer this past winter and finished her four-year career at Roselle Catholic with a total of 1,711.

Assistant coaches on the South staff from Union County include Steven Brown and Mike Giles of Elizabeth High School and Jordan DeCosta of Roselle Catholic High School.

Players from Union County on the North roster are wide receiver Antoine Blount of Elizabeth High School, quarterback T.J. Munn of New Providence High School, safety Oscar Marx of Summit High School, defensive end Kevin Taylor of Rahway High School, offensive lineman Babadara Olowe of Union High School, offensive lineman Dylan Randis of Governor Livingston High School, defensive tackle Michael Scotti of Cranford High School, offensive lineman Jack Martin of Westfield High School and offensive lineman Joe Mesko of Linden High School.

An assistant coach on the North roster in charge of the defensive backs is Anthony Cioffi of Jonathan Dayton High School.

Munn’s outstanding play behind center helped lead New Providence to the North 2, Group 1 sectional state championship game and a Union County-best nine wins. The Pioneers finished 9-3.

Taylor at Rahway and Scotti at Cranford helped lead their schools to 7-3 records and state playoff berths.

Jonathan Dayton won its last three games to finish 4-5. Governor Livingston won its final two to conclude even at 5-5.

Linebackers Tyler Kessel of Summit and Myles Hamilton of Linden excelled in last year’s game for the North winners. Kessel was named the North defense MVP, while Hamilton was awarded the North’s Ken Trimmer Award for Excitement and Enthusiasm.

On the South roster from Union County in the NJ Girls Flag Football Game

Players

1-Jasmin McKay, Roselle Catholic

9-Rebecca Harris, Summit

10-Audrey Pisarra, Summit

13-Amiyah Louis Jiles, Union

14-Zaynayah Holley of Abraham Clark

15-Sanaii Mayers, Elizabeth

21-Sache Lashley, Elizabeth

25-Amira McNeill, Linden

29-Priscilla Davon, Westfield

Assistant coaches

Steven Brown, Elizabeth

Mike Giles, Elizabeth

Jordan DeCosta, Roselle Catholic

On the North roster from Union County in North-South Football Game

Players

3-Antoine Blount, Elizabeth, WR, (5-8, 160)

12-T.J. Munn, New Providence, QB, (6-2, 210)

13-Oscar Marx, Summit, S, (6-1, 180)

56-Kevin Taylor, Rahway, DE, (6-1, 215)

57-Babadara Olowe, Union, (6-0, 260)

66-Dylan Randis, Governor Livingston, OL, (6-6, 270)

68-Michael Scotti, Cranford, DT, (6-2, 265)

74-Jack Martin, Westfield, OL, (6-4, 280)

77-Joe Mesko, Linden, OL, (6-5, 290)

Assistant coach

Anthony Cioffi, Jonathan Dayton, DB