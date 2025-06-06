Juneteenth Celebration to feature ‘A Visit With Buffalo Soldier Cathay Williams’

KENILWORTH, NJ — On Saturday, June 7, the Kenilworth Historical Society will present a colorful, enlightening program celebrating African-American culture and the significance of the Juneteenth holiday, which annually commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It will feature an inspiring interactive visit with notable African-American female Buffalo soldier Cathay Williams, 1844-1893, as portrayed by acclaimed actress and historical interpreter Daisy Nelson Century.

The planned Juneteenth program and celebration will take place at the historic Oswald J. Nitschke House, 49 South 21 St., Kenilworth, starting at 1 p.m. Traditional Juneteenth foods will be served. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Advance registration is requested, as seating is limited. The Nitschke House has an elevator and is fully accessible. For information and reservations, call 908-709-0434.

Participants in the program, which has universal value for all cultures and age groups, will have the opportunity to learn about Williams as well as the historical significance of the Juneteenth holiday, which annually on June 19 commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Century will highlight the life and experiences of Williams, the first female to enlist and the only documented woman to serve in the U.S. Army while posing as a male Buffalo Soldier, William Cathay, in the American Frontier Wars.

The June 7 program at the Nitschke House is being made possible in part by a 2025 HEART – History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands – Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The Kenilworth Education Association PEP Committee is generously contributing the food for the celebration and funding other aspects of the event.

Proceeds will benefit the Kenilworth Historical Society’s Oswald J. Nitschke House, c. 1880, “living history” museum and cultural arts center by helping defray operating and programming costs.

Century is a Philadelphia-based educator, actress, historical interpreter, motivational speaker, author and radio talk show host. She has bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in education and has taught for more than 20 years in the Philadelphia School System as an award-winning science teacher. Her acting career has included lead roles in several independent movies and an affinity for history led to her successful profession as a historical interpreter who travels throughout the United States, effectively portraying such historical figures as Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Mary Fields, Phyllis Wheatley, Hatshepsut, Madame CJ Walker and Bessie Coleman. As an author, she has penned four books: “Belle,” “Ms. Emmaline’s Little Book of Wit and Wisdom,” “Zach and His Lucky Zebra Socks” and “Deedle, Deedle Your House is on Fire!”

Photo Courtesy of Shirley Boyden Maxwell