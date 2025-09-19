UNION, NJ — The township of Union has announced its highly anticipated annual Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration, set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 2 to 10 p.m. This popular event promises a dynamic day of cultural immersion, featuring an array of live music, delicious food and engaging activities designed to honor the rich traditions and significant contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities.

“This festival is a cornerstone of our community’s spirit, truly embodying the diversity and shared heritage that makes Union so special,” said Mayor James Bowser. “We are thrilled to invite everyone to experience the vibrancy and joy of Hispanic and Latino cultures right here in Biertuempfel Park.”

Attendees of the annual Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration can look forward to live musical performances and cultural showcases representing various Hispanic and Latin American cultures. The festival will also offer complimentary salsa and bachata dance lessons, a diverse selection of Latin food trucks, artisan vendors, a refreshing beer garden and a unique cigar truck experience.

The celebration will be at Biertuempfel Park, 1300 Winslow Ave., Union. Admission to this family-friendly festival is free and open to all ages and backgrounds.

For details about this event, including a complete lineup of vendors, performers and activities, visit uniontownship.com or on social media via @TWPUnionNJ.

Photo Courtesy of Township of Union

About the Author David Jablonski Editor View All Posts

